TD: 'Incomprehensible' that maternity hospital restrictions have not been lifted

The refusal to lift a ban preventing partners of expectant mothers from attending scans and early labour has been described as "incomprehensible".

The easing of maternity hospital restrictions is not included in the latest measures announced by the Government, and the HSE has confirmed that the current rules will remain in place beyond April 5.

Hitting out at the decision, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the restrictions had been introduced to protect doctors, midwives, and staff working in maternity hospitals. However, this group has now been vaccinated.

Shared experience 'incredibly important'

Access for birthing partners during the critical 10-week anomaly scan and for postnatal visits have been significantly curtailed across the majority of maternity services since the beginning of the year.

Ms Murphy said expectant mothers were being told that they had lost a child without the support of a partner as a result of the ongoing restrictions.

"This is something that has been flagged from early on as being a problem.

This is a shared experience and very often there's great joy but there can also be great tragedy in this as well. That shared experience is incredibly important.

Ms Murphy said the presence of a partner at scans should be seen as essential, especially in cases where expectant mothers receive bad news.

"Often, when people are going to be delivered bad news for other things they are asked that they bring somebody with them. These are life-altering situations, I think it has to be seen in more than just one dimension."

Restrictions are 'regretted'

Mary-Jo Biggs, general manager of the HSE's National Women and Infants Health Programme said every restriction and deviation from normal practice is a "cause of concern and deeply regretted" at local and national level.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Ms Murphy on the easing of maternity restrictions after April 5, she said that throughout the pandemic every maternity service has remained acutely aware and very sensitive to specific situations regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications.

"It is readily acknowledged that these are outcomes and circumstances that affect women and their partners significantly.

It is not possible for services to have advanced knowledge as to which women will be receiving distressing and upsetting news.

"However, as and when these situations arise or are known or suspected in advance, maternity services will endeavour in these situations to ensure that women have the on-site support of their partner," she said.

'Restrictions affect mental health of mothers'

Ms Murphy said there are also "consequences" to not having a good experience in hospital, and warned that the current approach is having a significant impact on the mental health of mothers.

You would want every precaution taken to make sure that there isn't a risk to other patients — we're not looking for a return to visitors.

"It's mind-blowing that it hasn't been resolved and there isn't as normal an arrangement as possible in the context of Covid for people who are pregnant in the middle of pandemic and who worried about the delivery of a baby," she said.

"If we are talking about a vaccine bonus, my goodness would this not come as a vaccine bonus in terms of the healthcare staff being vaccinated?"