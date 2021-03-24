Leo Varadkar doesn't expect to face charges over document leak

The Tánaiste has said he is confident that charges will not be brought against him over the leaking of a confidential document to the now-defunct organisation the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) is currently investigating the matter after a complaint was made last November.

Leo Varadkar has admitted sharing a copy of a new pay agreement between the Department of Health and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) with his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the leader of rival group, the NAGP.

However, Mr Varadkar has denied any wrongdoing and does not believe he has committed any offence.

Speaking to The Michael Reade Show on LMFM this morning, Mr Varadkar repeated the assertion saying: "It wasn't a contract nor was it a draft contract. It wasn't a Cabinet document, it wasn't a Budget secret.

"So a lot of things that have been said about this are inaccurate and continue to be inaccurate."

After being asked on more than one occasion whether he could continue in his roles as Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise should charges be brought against him, Mr Varadkar said he doesn't contemplate that happening.

On being prompted further, Mr Varadkar said: "What I'm saying is that it is not going to arise."

Mr Reade asked whether the Tánaiste was saying that charges will not be taken against him. Mr Varadkar replied: "That is correct".

In the same interview, Mr Varadkar revealed that the Gardaí have yet to contact him regarding the matter although his solicitors had contacted them to say the former Taoiseach was available to make a statement or be interviewed.

"I haven't been contacted by Gardaí about this matter at all and that is where things stand and I can't contemplate anything beyond that."

Currently, the only information Mr Varadkar has heard of the ongoing investigation is what has been reported in the media. He also said that he only learned that he was under investigation when former Minister for Health Simon Harris was contacted for a statement.

This morning, Mr Varadkar said he was trying to avoid "creating new stories about this issue" and said it is the job of An Garda Síochána to follow up on any complaint that is made to them and they should be allowed to do so.