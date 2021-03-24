Students and teachers to wear face coverings during oral exams

Students and teachers have been directed to wear masks during the Leaving Certificate orals under new guidance issued today by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Previous guidance issued to schools placed a focus on social distancing, perspex screens, ventilation, and cleaning and sanitation.

However, students and teachers were told not to wear masks as they could "interfere with proper and clear communication".

Supplementary guidelines issued today by the SEC include the wearing of face masks throughout the exams.

“It is important that both students and staff feel comfortable during the oral examinations interviews this year,” said Education Minister Norma Foley.

In addition to very clear public health advice issued last week, the SEC has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during the entirety of the interview, except in cases where students are already exempted from wearing masks.

“I wish all students the very best as they continue to prepare for the oral examinations over the coming weeks.”

Oral exams will be held from Friday until April 15.

In a normal year, an external examiner appointed by the SEC carries out both the language interviews with students and assesses them.

This year, due to the pandemic, teachers are to conduct the interviews with students, with a recording of this to be sent to the SEC to be assessed independently of the school.