Students and teachers to wear face coverings during oral exams

New guidance issued by the State Examinations Commission represents a U-turn on previous advice which said masks could "interfere" with communication
Students and teachers to wear face coverings during oral exams

New guidelines issued by the State Examinations Commission include the wearing of face masks throughout the exams.File Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie 

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 16:54
Jess Casey

Students and teachers have been directed to wear masks during the Leaving Certificate orals under new guidance issued today by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Previous guidance issued to schools placed a focus on social distancing, perspex screens, ventilation, and cleaning and sanitation.

However, students and teachers were told not to wear masks as they could "interfere with proper and clear communication".

Supplementary guidelines issued today by the SEC include the wearing of face masks throughout the exams.

“It is important that both students and staff feel comfortable during the oral examinations interviews this year,” said Education Minister Norma Foley.

In addition to very clear public health advice issued last week, the SEC has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during the entirety of the interview, except in cases where students are already exempted from wearing masks.

“I wish all students the very best as they continue to prepare for the oral examinations over the coming weeks.” 

Oral exams will be held from Friday until April 15.

In a normal year, an external examiner appointed by the SEC carries out both the language interviews with students and assesses them.

This year, due to the pandemic, teachers are to conduct the interviews with students, with a recording of this to be sent to the SEC to be assessed independently of the school.

Read More

Leaving Cert papers changed due to Covid impact on schools

More in this section

HPSC reports rise in Covid outbreaks in private homes and schools HPSC reports rise in Covid outbreaks in private homes and schools
Virus Outbreak Germany Vaccines EU moves to reduce Covid-19 vaccine exports to countries with better vaccination rates
Nphet postpones discussion on April 5 easing of restrictions Nphet postpones discussion on April 5 easing of restrictions
Students and teachers to wear face coverings during oral exams

Daughter of former Carlow footballer appeals for help in finding lost locket with sentimental value  

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices