Quarantining could cut passenger numbers by 80%, says Donnelly

The introduction of hotel quarantining this week could result in an 80% reduction in the number of passengers arriving here, the Health Minister has suggested.

The portal to book a stay in hotel quarantine opened at 7am this morning ahead of its introduction on Friday.

People who arrive into the country without a PCR test will be confined to their room until they get a negative result under the new hotel quarantine system.

The defence forces will act as State liaison and will have operational oversight of the entire hotel quarantining system.

Mr Donnelly said it will be an offence to leave the hotel early and in those cases the gardaí will be called.

There are currently 33 countries on the list for mandatory quarantining, which will require people to stay in a hotel for between 10 and 12 days.

However, those who arrive into Ireland from other countries but who cannot show a negative PCR test will also be brought to a quarantine facility and will have to stay there until they receive a negative Covid result.

Mr Donnelly said passengers would be escorted from the plane through the airport.

"The passengers will then be brought on a bus to the hotel. They're brought in, they get the welcome packs, they get brought through health questionnaires and so forth and then they're they're brought to the rooms and essentially that is the start for most people have a stay somewhere between 10 and 12 days," he said.

The whole purpose of mandatory quarantining is to act as a deterrent to travel, says Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire





Mr Donnelly said the defence forces have been asked to act as the "fulltime on-site representative of the State" and will be involved in making sure the end to end process involving State agencies and the hotel runs smoothly.

"So, for example, in transport, they won't be on the bus, but they will be escorting the buses," he said.

"Private security will be there obviously, they will be there in the hotels but there shouldn't really be too much interaction, certainly in the in the passenger journey."

Mr Donnelly could not say how many people will use the hotels each week but he hopes the introduction of quarantining will dramatically reduce the numbers of people arriving from high-risk countries.

"The whole purpose of this really is to is to act as a deterrent.

"We've looked to the UK. What England found was within the first week or two, they saw about an 80% reduction in incoming travel. Now in other parts of the UK they saw, after a few weeks, in excess of a 90% reduction.

"We'll have to wait to see what happens here, one of the issues will be Irish citizens, Irish residents who are in these countries and have travelled through these countries wanting to come home. To a point we're going to have to wait and see what level of reduction there is."

Asked about the easing of restrictions on April 5, Mr Donnelly said people are "exhausted" and the Government would be looking at low-risk activities.

"What I would love to see is if we can identify what will have to be a relatively small number of areas that will make life easier for people," hr told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.