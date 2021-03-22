Q&A: Mandatory hotel quarantine starts this week. But how does it work?

Mandatory hotel quarantine will come into effect later this week, nearly two months after the plan was announced by the Government.

The two-week stay at a designated facility was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins two weeks ago, with more than 34,400 people having arrived in Ireland in the three-week period since Cabinet signed off on the plan, with about 1,200 coming from Covid hotspots.

While all of those people are required by law to isolate for two weeks, there has been criticism of the lack of enforcement.

Now, people who are on the list of so-called 'category 2' countries will have to book into hotels and stay for 14 days upon their arrival into the State.

The list of category 2 countries is subject to ongoing review, but currently lists Austria and the UAE as well as 17 African countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mauritius and 14 South American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

WHERE WILL THE HOTELS BE?

The Tifco Hotel group has been contracted by the State to provide what is being called a "one-stop shop to run the whole thing". This will include booking, transport, security, food and lodging.

Tifco owns the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express at Dublin Airport and Travelodge Hotels at both Dublin and Cork airports. It is understood the Crowne Plaza in Santry is among those hotels to be used.

WHO HAS TO QUARANTINE AND WHY?

People whose journeys originate in any country designated as a Covid hotspot or of being the site of a large proportion of a variant of concern of Covid-19 will have to book themselves into a designated facility.

Speaking on Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he expects the list of countries requiring quarantining will be increased from the current number of 33, but stopped short of saying if any EU countries would be on the list.

He said there had to be good grounds for other countries to be added.

WHY ONLY A HANDFUL OF COUNTRIES?

The Government has been slow to adopt wide-scale quarantine like that seen in New Zealand and Australia, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar previously calling the plan "disproportionate". As an attempt to strike a balance, the Government is focusing on areas where more transmissible variants of the virus are popping up or where there is a perception that testing is not on par with Ireland's.

WHAT HAPPENS IF A PERSON DOESN'T QUARANTINE?

Under the new legislation, any arrival who fails to adhere to the rules will be fined as much as €4,000 and face a possible month in prison.

Gardaí will not be stationed at the hotels, however, after resistance from gardaí and the Department of Justice, but security will be provided by a private operator who will not have the power to arrest.

The Department of Defence and the Defence Forces will provide planning and logistical support, with An Garda Síochána called only if there's a breach of any law or guidelines.

WHO PAYS?

Under the plan, the person arriving into the country will pay for their own stay, with prices as high as €2,000 being quoted.

Guests will be delivered three meals a day, but will not be allowed to interact with other guests and will be released from quarantine with a negative PCR test on day 14.