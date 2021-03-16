McDonald: 'Beyond the beyonds' that anyone would defend Varadkar's document leak

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says it is "beyond the beyonds" that anyone would anyone defend Leo Varadkar's leaking of a confidential document.

The Garda investigation into Mr Varadkar’s sharing of the document with Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail is now a criminal matter and opposition TDs have called on the Tánaiste to stand aside without prejudice while it remains a live issue.

The Sinn Féin leader has requested a meeting with the Taoiseach over the issue.

"Let me repeat, the criminal matter of this is for the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and their investigation is under way," Ms McDonald said.

"The criminal element of this and the investigative end of it isn't my business or my affair.

Ms McDonald says by Mr Varadkar's own admission, he acted inappropriately and Micheál Martin should call on the Tánaiste to stand aside.

"This was the Taoiseach, this was the head of government. This was a draft GP contract. This was a document that the health minister, couldn't get his hands on, this was a document that the Department of Health, said could not be published without the consent or knowledge of the IMO because it could jeopardise the whole process.

Had a civil servant, acted in the same way as the head of government, we wouldn't be having this conversation because that individual would have been sacked.

"For this reason, it underscores the seriousness of what's happened."

Sinn Féin moved a no confidence motion against Mr Varadkar in November, but it was not successful,

"By Leo Varadkar's own assurances and admission, the facts here are not in dispute. The document was leaked, it was leaked to a third party, who was a friend of the Tánaiste — then-Taoiseach — and who was the head of a rival organisation."

Mr Varadkar has denied any wrongdoing and offered to meet with gardaí to answer any questions they may have.

His spokesman said: “The gardaí have not been in contact with the Tánaiste about this matter.

“Last month, on foot of media reports, his solicitors contacted the gardaí to confirm his willingness to meet them and provide a statement.

“His legal advice is that he has committed no offence and looks forward to the matter being concluded.

"He knew, at the time, or at least should have known, that the objective of the other organisation was not to be helpful to the process but was to get ahead of the rivals and the head of government should not, under any circumstances have been involved in that.

"It might be a thing that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, for a long time, this is how they acted, the insider politics, that's over."