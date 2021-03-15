Varadkar gets FF and Green backing amid calls for resignation over contract leak 

Government colleagues standing by Tánaiste while Garda investigation is ongoing
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under Garda investigation over his leaking of a GP contract. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 20:30
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have decided to stand by Leo Varadkar and eschew calls for his resignation over the Garda investigation into his leaking of the GP contract.

The Garda investigation into Mr Varadkar’s sharing of the document with Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail is now a criminal matter and opposition TDs have called on the Tánaiste to stand aside without prejudice while it remains a live issue.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said her party previously insisted Leo Varadkar should have been sacked by Micheál Martin for a “blatant abuse of power” while he was Taoiseach.

“Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he had received a copy of the document from the Department of Health. However, there are no records as to how he got it and he has changed his story since then. The whole matter is now being investigated by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the gardaí need to be allowed to do their job. 

However, our position remains as it was in November. The Fine Gael leader needs to go” 

The youth wing of Fianna Fáil, Ógra Fianna Fáil, has also called on Mr Varadkar to step aside temporarily.

Ógra President Tom Cahill has written to the Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers, outlining Ógra's call for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to stand aside temporarily until a Garda investigation into his leaking of a confidential pay agreement is concluded.

In the letter, Mr Cahill says it is appropriate that senior members of government who are the subject of a Garda investigation would temporarily stand aside pending the outcome of that investigation.

“We believed there were a number of outstanding issues to be addressed and that this was an appropriate step. It is clear, given the news this weekend that the gardaí have upgraded their probe to a full investigation, that our concerns were valid and not without foundation,” Mr Cahill wrote.

He said he did not believe the matter was an issue for the stability of Government. 

We are not interested in the internal politics of Fine Gael. We are concerned that the second-highest ranking member of our Government is under Garda investigation for the leaking of a pay agreement." 

A spokeswoman for Fianna Fáil told the Irish Examiner that Ógra Fianna Fáil is an autonomous group within the party and is entitled to have its own views. But from the party’s perspective, the Tánaiste is entitled to due process. 

“He has already said he would make a statement to gardaí and it would be inappropriate to comment any further when a Garda investigation is ongoing,” she said.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “The gardaí have received a complaint and they must be allowed to do their job. The Green Party acknowledges the account and apology given by the Tánaiste in the Dáil last November and has confidence in him.”

Ministers line up to defend Varadkar despite garda investigation

gp contractperson: leo varadkarperson: maitiú ó tuathail
