Ministers line up to defend Varadkar despite garda investigation

Ministers have lined up to defend Leo Varadkar by claiming he should "absolutely not" stand aside while gardaí investigate his leaking of a confidential document.

Gardaí have now upgraded an investigation into the leaking of a highly sensitive GP contract by Mr Varadkar when he was Taoiseach, to a criminal inquiry.

However, Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys said Mr Varardkar's actions were in the public interest.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said Fianna Fáil has full confidence in the Tánaiste adding that he doesn't believe it is necessary for him to temporarily stand aside.

“The gardaí should be given the time and space to work through this investigation in the normal way," Mr McGrath said.

Ms Humphreys, who will assume the role of Justice Minister when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave, said the leaking of the document by Mr Varadkar to his friend and then president of a rival medical organisation Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail was "an error of judgement".

"But we must remember very clearly here that what he did was in the interest of GPs, in the interest of the patient and in the interest of the general public.

"He had nothing to gain from sharing that document, only to try and get a resolution to a long-standing issue over GP contracts, and I think it's important that we allow the gardaí to continue their investigations," she told RTÉ's The Week in Politics.

Ms Humphreys said that the Tánaiste is willing to speak to the gardaí at any time on the matter.

Gardaí investigating the leaking of a confidential document will seek to interview Mr Varadkar when they have conducted all their inquiries and analysed all the evidence, sources have indicated.

Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have moved to the stage where they have taken witness statements from key people at the centre of the affair and begun the process of gathering and analysing evidence.

A garda statement said that the organisation “did not comment on any ongoing investigations”.

However, it was the first time that garda HQ used the word 'investigations' as opposed to inquiries in relation to the matter. This is considered a deliberate decision by the authorities.

One garda source said: “We have gone beyond asking people what they know and making inquiries, to taking statements from witnesses and conducting an investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said the gardaí have not been in contact with him on the matter and his legal advice is that he has committed no offence and looks forward to the matter being concluded.