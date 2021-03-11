Calls for investigation into reports of officer intimidation at Portlaoise Prison

A full investigation into alleged intimidation among prison officers guarding the country's most dangerous criminals in Portlaoise Prison has been called for in the Dáil.

During Leaders’ Questions, TDs heard of junior prison officers making threats against a senior officer to some of the country’s most notorious crime figures from the Dundon and Kinahan gangs.

In a striking contribution, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said in October 2018, a prisoner came to the governor parade of Portlaoise Prison and told the governor that three officers were constantly coming into his cell. He said he felt these officers wanted him to do damage to an officer he called "Tom", who is an assistant chief officer in A-Block in the prison.

Today I raised shocking allegations into how the Irish Prison Service is being run.



The Government must investigate them now. pic.twitter.com/66aJy3ZNnk — Peadar Tóibín (@Toibin1) March 11, 2021

A-Block houses some of the most notorious and dangerous prisoners in the country. Prisoners include Kinahans, Dundons and many more criminals who are household names, the Dáil heard.

The Dáil heard that after the complaint, no action at all was taken against the officers, despite the toll taken on Tom.

Citing reports in the Irish Examiner, Mr Tóibín assured Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly he was being careful in not identifying anyone.

That complaint was investigated by an external investigator named John Naughton. A number of prison officers and prisoners, including Freddie Thompson, a convicted murderer, were interviewed. A governor also gave evidence.

“One officer stated that, on his arrival to the block, a junior colleague told him that the officers did not like him, that they did not send for him, that they did not want him, that he would not be staying there and that they would run him off A-block,” Mr Tóibín said.

“Shockingly, Mr Naughton's independent report into the situation found that it was undeniable that some officers were making comments to deliberately undermine the work of senior officers and that there were grounds for the initial complaint."

Mr Tóibín said the staff members in question were not sanctioned, that they continued to work within the prison and that the only action taken was to require these officers to attend a workshop.

“There is a systemic problem here and the only way to resolve it is for the Tánaiste to take the bull by the horns, work with the Minister for Justice and ensure there is an investigation into this,” Mr Tóibín told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

He also said he had tried in vain to raise this matter with the Department of Justice and the Irish Prison Service but has been met with silence.

"I have followed up, as best I could, all the avenues that one would expect, but so far I have found that doors have been blocked to me in this regard," he said.

These are allegations that people in the pay of the State have undermined other people in the pay of the State to the level by which it has cost them dearly and by which they are no longer working, Mr Tobin said.

In response, Mr Varadkar said these were serious allegations and any allegations that are made have to be investigated.