Pressure mounts for full State inquiry into illegal adoptions

Pressure is mounting on the Children's Minister to establish a full State inquiry into illegal adoptions after the Dáil heard that previous governments "colluded" by not asking difficult questions.

Roderic O'Gorman has left open the possibility of a full investigation, however, he has said he will be guided by the work of Professor Conor O'Mahony, the special rapporteur on child protection, which will take six months.

Mr O'Gorman described as "deeply, deeply disturbing" the practices uncovered in a review of adoptions commissioned by the Government.

A sample review of historic files from adoption agencies found no additional confirmed cases of illegal birth registrations, however, it pointed to up to 20,000 "suspicious" cases.

Opposition parties have now called on the minister to launch a full inquiry into illegal adoptions after the sample review raised significant questions.

Calling for a State inquiry Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion said: "We need to get to the bottom of this once and for all.

"Any inquiry or investigation we carry out must take a different course of action than the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

There must be accountability at the end. People should not be allowed to conduct an investigation and then sail off into the sunset without crucial questions being answered.

This was echoed by Labour's Sean Sherlock who said a public inquiry is needed to "open it all up in a transparent way such that every file is examined in order that everybody can be satisfied and there can be no doubt about the State's reaction to this very important issue".

"Time and tide waits for no man or woman and people are getting older. Therefore, should we not now consider the idea of a full public inquiry into this in order that all of the files can be examined fully, not just a sample?" Mr Sherlock asked.

Citing the work of former Irish Examiner journalist Conall Ó Fátharta, Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the Adoption Association of Ireland was very familiar with the issue for many years, as was Tusla.

She told the Dáil: "When we talk about protecting mothers, we are not protecting mothers at all; we are protecting a system."

She said revelations published as far back as 2013 made "little or no impact at the time" and said the then Children's Minister Frances Fitzgerald told the Dáil she "had no plans to initiate an audit of all [adoption] files".

Ms Connolly also referenced former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan adding: "The point I am making is there was collusion - it might be a strong word but I am using that word - to leave the status quo as it was, not change it and not ask any difficult questions."

"Prof. O'Mahony, the special rapporteur on child protection, has now been asked to examine the report and recommend what to do next and you've given them six months."

Mr O'Gorman said it is "appropriate" to ask Prof. O'Mahony to "examine what are the next steps that the Government can take in terms of looking at the sampling review, but also looking at other options that the government may take in terms of dealing with the issue of illegal birth registration."