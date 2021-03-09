Fine Gael criticised for 'insulting' €50 voiceover fee

Job adverts said they needed both a male and female voice 'with an Irish-country accent' for a 'quick' voiceover
One of the adverts said applicants 'must have your own equipment etc... only those with voice reels need apply. Serious applications only'.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 14:19
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Fine Gael has been criticised after offering voiceover artists €50 for internal communications work.

A Fine Gael content officer posted a series of requests on Facebook groups aimed at those who work in Irish film, TV and radio.

The job adverts said they needed both a male and female voice "with an Irish-country accent" for a "quick" voiceover.

One of the adverts said applicants "must have your own equipment etc... only those with voice reels need apply. Serious applications only."

Another said applicants must "record and submit ASAP".

"Fee is €50 including Vat. You must be registered for Vat."

The posts were roundly criticised on social media, with some questioning what "a country accent" meant and others noting "you would have to do a shed load of €50 (incl. vat) gigs to be even considering registering for Vat."

'Insulting'

Others called the payments offered "shocking" and "insulting".

To be registered for Vat you need to earn more than €37,500 a year.

Film Network Ireland contacted the poster, suggesting they change the rate before they were forced to take the post down, however, the posts were only removed when another poster asked if the videos were going to be used in Fine Gael promotional videos. The advert did not specify what the recording would be used for.

When questioned about the link to Fine Gael, all the posts were removed.

Voice Talent Ireland's rate calculator for voiceover work states a flat rate for such work is anywhere around €125 with an additional €275 for corporate usage.

Drive prices down

Industry sources say that due to lack of work in the Covid19 pandemic, offering lower rates only serves to drive prices down as people scramble for work.

"€50 minus Vat is only €40.65. It could take a few hours of work, years of experience, their own equipment, business costs and their performance potentially could be used many times," one industry source said.

It might not seem like a low fee to people outside the film industry, but it's very difficult to make a living as a freelancer in Ireland. As some in comments pointed out, low rates bring down the level for everyone. 

"It's not great when that happens for a major political party, or possibly even for a Government video."

A Fine Gael spokesman said: “It was for a piece of content for internal communication for Fine Gael members.

“The voiceover took a short period of time to produce.”

voiceoverorganisation: fine gael
