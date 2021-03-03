Education Minister lobbies to move teachers up the vaccination list

The Education Minister has lobbied to have teachers moved up the vaccination list.

Norma Foley said she has made representations to the Department of Health about getting teachers vaccinated sooner.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ms Foley said the return of around 320,000 students to their classrooms this week was "a hugely positive day for many students, their families and school staff, and one which has been much anticipated".

"Over the next number of weeks, we hope to see even more students return to schools, including 260,000 primary school students in the more senior classes return on March 15, together with fifth-year students at post-primary level.

"And, finally, subject to continued progress in maintaining reduced community transmission levels, the remaining post-primary students return on April 12, following the traditional Easter break," she said.

Teachers are currently 11th on the list of the government’s priorities, but Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has previously ruled out any changes to the vaccination plan that would see them bumped up the list.

However, Ms Foley said she has lobbied to have this changed.

"In terms of vaccinations, I want to confirm that we have, as a Department, had discussions with the Department of Health on a number of occasions.

"We have made formal representations to the department and I have also raised the issue at Covid-19 sub-committee meetings when we get presentations from Brian MacCraith and others in terms of teachers and SNAS, principals, deputy principals and caretakers and all those who work in that environment.

"Staff are in the top one third as it stands of those who are on the vaccination roll-out, but we have, of course, requested that there would be further improvement on that."

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan said he believes all children should be back in school, adding that in years to come we will look back at this period as a "time when adults let down children".

However, Ms Foley said Nphet have advised a "cautious and phased return to school" as bringing everyone back to the classroom would mean the mobility of 1.1 million people.