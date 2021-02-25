Government's mandatory hotel quarantine plans 'a day late and a dollar short'

The Government's mandatory hotel quarantine plans are "a day late and a dollar short", the opposition has told the Dáil.

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the Bill, which will mandate arrivals from 20 countries to stay at a designated facility for 14 days, "does not go far enough". He said the Government had reacted too late to Nphet's recommendation last May that discretionary elements of international travel should end.

His colleague Louise O'Reilly said the Bill would not stop international travel to a level that would prevent emerging variants of Covid-19 coming to Ireland.

"This proposal does not go near far enough."

Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan said the logic of the list of countries "had no logic".

"Burundi has 2,041 cases and is 178th in the world, Seychelles has had 2,514 cases and is 172nd, and Eswatini has had just over 17,000 cases and is 124th in the world. Eswatini is a small country of just over 1m people beside Mozambique. I wonder how many people will not travel from Eswatini because of hotel quarantine?

Ireland's cases are around 20 times the average for African countries and yet we're allowing travel from Britain, which has 20 times more than Ireland, and the US, which has 133 times the cases of Ireland."

In response, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Bill allowed for all countries in the world to be added to the list. He said Nphet was meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue.

We're not limiting this to 20 states. We're saying that any state, anywhere in the world, can be added based on data and public health advice. It will be legally robust."

Mr Donnelly said people who travel through Ireland to the North will be included in the quarantine requirements, as will people who arrive in Ireland through the North.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the legislation was "not something the Government took lightly". She said it would not be appropriate to put gardaí at quarantine hotels, as the people there had committed no crime.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the Government had "lost its courage" because it had "been bitten on the arse at Christmas" and called for decisive action.