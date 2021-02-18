Eamon Ryan to press ahead with smoky fuels ban despite Fianna Fáil opposition

Green party leader Eamon Ryan is to press ahead with a ban on smoky fuels despite opposition from Fianna Fáil.

Mr Ryan said 1,300 people die prematurely each year as a result of air pollution and he believes a national ban on smoky coal, unseasoned wood, and potentially turf is needed.

It comes after former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen was among a number of Fianna Fáil TDs who called on the Taoiseach to reject the proposals at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Wednesday evening.

Mr Cowen said households should be allowed to use turf, whether cut by themselves or purchased from commercial cutters.

He was supported by Senator Timmy Dooley who called on the party to support a bill he is putting forward, which would ban smoky coal, but not turf and timber.

Mr Ryan has launched a public consultation process around the banning of all smoky fuels, including wet wood and turf.

He said smoky coal was outlawed in Dublin 30 years ago, however, there are still 63 towns around the country that do not have such a ban.

"It makes real sense to switch to smokeless coal. It's a better fuel, it's actually cheaper in terms of the amount of energy you get from it, so it's actually better for people's pockets as well as for their lungs and hearts and head."

He said "it also makes sense" to look at other products such as wet wood to make sure "we use the best quality that makes sure that we actually protect people's health at the same time as allowing them use their open fires".

Mr Ryan said he is committed to introducing new standards so that firms are not allowed sell wet wood, which is harder to light and creates more air pollution in the home.

"It's the same with the turf, it's not an outright ban which Barry Cowen was talking about last night, it's not that, it will continue to allow people as they've done for years, decades, centuries to burn their own turf to be able to use turf in that way.

"But it's similarly setting standards around the sale of such products to say we have to have certain standards so that we protect people's lives," Mr Ryan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

He said he is confident that he can introduce the changes within the lifetime of this Government.

"For all those who have a young child who is suffering from asthma or for all those who seen someone suffering from heart or other conditions because of the air pollution we have I am hopeful — we'll have to wait and see what the people say — but I think the Irish people will come in and support such an approach because it's good for our health," Mr Ryan said.