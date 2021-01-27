New project explores air quality alerts for Cork residents

Cork residents could receive air quality alerts along the lines of flood or storm warnings, as a major collaborative project between University College Cork (UCC) researchers and the local authority gathers momentum.

Poor air quality contributes to more than 1,200 premature deaths in Ireland each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

While air quality in Cork is generally good, according to the Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry (CRAC) based at UCC, there are times when pollution builds in winter to levels that are potentially hazardous.

To monitor air quality, Cork City Council and CRAC set up a unique network of low-cost sensors across the city to monitor particulate matter in the atmosphere.

Particulate matter is the combination of solid and liquid particles suspended in the air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

The project has also set up an internet-based air quality information service displaying corrected sensor readings.

Information about future air quality, whether hours or a few days ahead of time, would allow Cork City Council to take active steps to forewarn the public, CRAC said.

Air quality forecasting will be led by Dr Stig Hellebust and Dr Dean Venables from CRAC and the Environmental Research Institute (ERI) at UCC.

Another leg of the project is gauging public interest in receiving air quality alerts.

Led by Dr Marica Cassarino from the School of Applied Psychology at UCC, it will investigate the extent to which city residents would engage with air quality forecasts.

This is a critical element of the project, according to Dr Cassarino.

It will survey public opinions about how they would respond to air quality forecasts and explore what people know about air quality and its impact on health.

Information from the survey will inform effective public messaging and the narrative needed to engage the public about air quality, CRAC said.

Both air quality forecasting and public messaging will keep Cork city as a leading local authority in air quality management, it added.

The project is funded by Cork City Council, represented by Kevin Ryan from the Environment Department.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in the survey through a link, taking just a few minutes to complete, with anonymity.

Recent cold weather and the urge to burn fuel such as coal, peat and wood had exacerbated poor air quality in Cork since the beginning of the year.

Hanging smog-like plumes hung around the air on many evenings, especially over areas that are popular with people exercising, such as the Marina.

People can take part in the survey on air quality here