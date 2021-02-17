€4,000 fine possible for breaches of mandatory hotel quarantine

The Cabinet is meeting this evening to pass the legislation required for the plan
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 21:03
Paul Hosford

Fines as high as €4,000 could be imposed on people who breach mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Cabinet is meeting this evening to pass the legislation required for the plan, which will see travellers from countries deemed as high-risk forced to undergo two weeks in a designated facility at their own expense. 

Offenders can also be jailed for up to a month.

There are currently 20 countries on the list including Austria, Brazil and South Africa.

The hotel stay will be at the traveller's expense, with a fee of €2,000 touted, though this is still to be signed off.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, the Dáil heard earlier today that changes in the timeline for vaccination of at-risk groups could be made in the coming week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday that updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) was expected that day.

Speaking during Leaders' Questions, the Taoiseach said family carers and those who have severe medical need are among those who may be moved up the priority list.

It comes as Ireland's Covid-related death total rose above 4,000 this evening, following the confirmation of a further 57 Covid-related fatalities by the Department of Health.

In total, 4,036 deaths related to the virus have been recorded since the outbreak began.

Some 34 of today's deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, one in December, and one in November.

As well as this, the Department reported 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus today with Dublin reporting the most cases at 192.

Galway identified 53 cases while Meath recorded 50. In Cork, health officials reported 46 cases while the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Public health concerns over household clusters grow as Covid cases in Limerick top 10,000

Coronavirus - Mon May 4, 2020 March 5 construction deadline could be missed by a month
Irish government cabinet meeting Land Development Agency Bill under scrutiny
Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Final decision on construction reopening due next week
FILE PHOTO Noel Grealish TD has apologised for attending the 80 person dinner which led to the resignation of Minister Dara Call

Four to be charged with breaching health regulations after Golfgate

