White House quiet on Taoiseach's St Patrick's Day invite

The White House Press Secretary has declined to say if an invitation has been extended for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to visit new President Joe Biden.

Speaking at today's press briefing, Jen Psaki was asked by a US reporter on behalf of RTÉ correspondent Brian O'Donovan if the Taoiseach had been formally invited for the traditional St Patrick's Day event in the US capital.

Ms Psaki said that while she "had a special place in her heart for the Irish" she could not yet say if the invitation had been extended.

"Well, we certainly have limited, as you can all see and know public events. There has not been public events here. I’m happy to check with our team on that, if there’s any change as it relates to the traditional event that happens in March."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that discussions on the visit are underway between officials.

Earlier today the Taoiseach said that he has not yet been invited to Washington for the annual St Patrick's Day trip, but he will go if he is asked.

He believes he would have to be vaccinated to meet President Joe Biden.

"It's a very important relationship between Ireland and the United States, so in some shape or form, we're going to honour this obviously as we always do on Patrick's Day," he said.

"The economic relationship is key. There are a range of issues in terms of the undocumented Irish in the United States.

"I am conscious that we are in Covid times, there are huge challenges on the United States side, in terms of their battle against Covid and President Biden has made that his number one priority and I've spoken to him about that."