In a statement issued this evening, the union said it is 'unacceptable' that a plan is being developed that will see students 'preparing for two versions of a Leaving Cert'
ASTI pulls out of Leaving Cert 2021 discussions

ASTI General Secretary, Kieran Christie: “It is clear to us that the approach being developed would not provide the meaningful Leaving Certificate experience this cohort of students deserves." Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 18:13
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is to withdraw from discussions on the Leaving Cert 2021, pending a guarantee that talks will focus on planning for examinations.

In a statement issued this evening, the union said it is "unacceptable" that a plan is being developed that will see students "preparing for two versions of a Leaving Cert, with Calculated Grades being the dominant option, and the Leaving Cert exams filling in assessment gaps."

ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said: "We entered a process in good faith to explore the position whereby if the Leaving Certificate or elements of it do not go ahead, a fair and credible choice or option would be available to students."

“It is clear to us that the approach being developed would not provide the meaningful Leaving Certificate experience this cohort of students deserves."

“The process is being developed in a manner that would see the Leaving Certificate relegated to a secondary position with Calculated Grades the premier option."

"The lack of data this year would make the delivery of a credible Calculated Grades process extremely challenging," he added.

“Given the widely accepted additional stress that students are currently experiencing, it is extraordinary that the only option being explored is that they would effectively prepare for two versions of a Leaving Certificate rather than one."

“We are calling for the Minister to re-establish the focus of the talks so that a meaningful Leaving Certificate experience is provided to this cohort of students, which they rightly deserve.” 

The union will continue to engage constructively with the re-opening of schools process.

