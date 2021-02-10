Ryan U-turn on €58m Limerick motorway came after meeting with Taoiseach and Tánaiste

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s U-turn on the €58m Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road came after a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Monday.

Mr Ryan confirmed today that his opposition to the road’s progression, voiced as recently as last Friday, has now been withdrawn and the road will now proceed.

The U-turn came following loud and sharp criticisms from several Fianna Fáil ministers, TDs and Senators about Mr Ryan’s decision to hold up the project.

Sources have said that at a meeting of the leaders on Monday, it was pointed out to Mr Ryan that the Programme for Government committed to delivering existing projects and this road had to be built.

“He had little choice but to climb down,” said one source.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea told the Irish Examiner he was “delighted” with the outcome.

Mr Ryan told the Dáil that as well as developing the new road, "it is also vital that we open up pedestrian access for the people of Moyross in every direction and really provide them with the highest quality connectivity".

However, the controversy over the road project has led to yet another resignation from the Green Party.

Claire Keating, who ran for election as a Green Party candidate in Limerick in the last local election, said the fiasco has led her to leave the party.

Ms Keating says she was in a party meeting last Friday where the road project was discussed.

“I was the only person there who spoke in favour of the project going ahead,” Ms Keating said.

Ms Keating said that this, combined with the general lack of communication when it came to decision-making in the party, led her to leave. She said there was a sense of “pure and utter disregard” from the party towards the issue, and that she felt she had to take a stand.

She said she feels there is an element of arrogance in some parts the party and this became extremely evident to her when it came to the communication between the party and the people of Moyross.

Locals in Limerick have said there is a sense of relief at the news. Parish Priest, Fr Pat Hogan said it was as if a big black cloud had been lifted from above the community.

“It’s on everyone’s lips today as if we have won a big match, and there's a great sense of joy about that,” said Fr Hogan.

Fr Hogan said the decision will be a turning point for the community.

“Moyross people are so used to not being heard, or not getting what everyone else gets.

But this has united the community with a voice, in a way that has not be done before.

And it has raised the voice of Limerick as well, we look after our city,” he said.

In a statement, the Green Party said the Moyross Residents Alliance today publicly acknowledged and thanked Mr Ryan, local TD Brian Leddin and party councillors Sasa Novak and Sean Hartigan.

“In the challenging year that we have all had, I have tried to engage with as many individuals and communities as I could - be it in person, by phone, in virtual meetings, by email or on social media. And I will continue to do so,” Ms Novak said.

“We would like to thank Claire for her contribution to the party and wish her success in her future endeavours,” she added.