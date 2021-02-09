'Some distance to go yet' before society can reopen - Martin

Micheál Martin. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 12:34
Steve Neville

The Taoiseach says any reopening of society will be cautious and conservative.

Micheál Martin has said the Covid-19 figures are reducing but there is still some way to go before restrictions can be eased.

As it stands the current Level 5 restrictions are due to last until March 5.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, the Taoiseach said: “Levels are still too high in hospitals and we must do everything we can to get those numbers well down and particularly to relieve the pressure that is on our frontline healthcare workers.

“So we have some distance to go yet.

“I think the people have responded magnificently to the Level 5 restrictions and that is helping to get the numbers down.

“But that’s the key priority before we discuss the reopening of society.”

Some 1,104 people are currently in hospitals with Covid-19 today, while there are 182 people in ICUs.

Last night, Nphet reported six further deaths and 829 new cases of the virus.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn cast doubt on the Government’s plan to reopen the construction sector on March 5.

He stressed the reopening of society remains ”uncertain” for March, saying case numbers need to improve before people start thinking about restarting construction and other industries.

He said the focus should be firmly on core priorities — reopening schools and restarting non-Covid health services.

