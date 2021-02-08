Mother and baby home survivor lodges complaint with GSOC 

A mother and baby home survivor has lodged a complaint with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) after being unable to report the destruction of his testimony.

Survivors who gave personal accounts to the confidential committee have been encouraged to contact the gardaí and the Data Protection Commission (DPC) after it emerged the Mother and Baby Home Commission destroyed the recordings of their evidence without making full transcripts.

⚠️ Did you attend the #MotherandBabyHomes Confidential Committee? We encourage you to report to the Data Protection Commission & the Gardaí about the destruction of the CC audio recordings. 🚨You must act before Feb. 28th: https://t.co/dQOFbuNAyL — Clann Project (@clann_project) February 3, 2021

One survivor, who was born in St Patrick's on Dublin's Navan Road in 1967, has claimed he tried to make a complaint to gardaí last week but was unable to do so.

"As a witness to the commission who has had my oral testimony destroyed, I sought to make a report of this crime and to receive a pulse incident number," he said.

"The Garda in Dublin told me to contact the local Garda station where I live in Midleton.

The Garda in Midleton referred me back to Dublin. The Garda in Dublin referred me back to Midleton once again and at one point advised me to dial the emergency number. He hung up the phone on me."

Under section 31 of the Commissions of Investigation Act 2004, it is an offence for a person to destroy information in any form, relating to any matter within a commission’s terms of reference before it is dissolved.

The commission has confirmed that the audio recordings taken during 550 interviews with survivors and other witnesses were wiped in July of last year, however, it is not due to wind up until the end of this month.

The survivor received the summary of his testimony last week and said it contained "lots of inaccuracies". He said it stated that details were unknown for some areas, despite the fact he had given the information during his interview.

"It's as if they were simply going through the motions."

The Clann Project, which was set up to assist and support survivors to tell their stories, is now calling on Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman to extend the lifetime of the commission to allow the DPC fully investigate the matter.

Dr Maeve O'Rourke co-founder of the Clann Project said: "The Government needs to think very carefully and act very quickly to make sure that the DPC can do its job. There's also the question of whether the testimony is recoverable and I think the destruction takes on even greater significance in light of the egregious findings.

"So many of the commission's findings conflict, not just what's in its own confidential committee report but also with what Clann Project witnesses told the commission."

She said the destruction of the recordings questions the reliability of the report, which was published in January.