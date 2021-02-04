Minister unable to give date for resumption of early childhood care and education

The Children's Minister cannot say when the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme will recommence.

Roderic O'Gorman hopes to get the scheme, which provides early childhood care and education for children of pre-school age, up and running as soon as possible but it will be linked to the phased reopening of schools.

He told the Dáil that full closures of early learning and childcare services between March and June last year created "major challenges" for children and their families and led to significant pressures on a range of essential services, including our health system.

He said this is why measures, including the continuation of funding under Department schemes, have been taken to ensure childcare remains open to parents who work in an essential service during the latest level 5 restrictions.

Sinn Féin TD, Denise Mitchell, raised “huge concerns” that vulnerable children are now at even greater risk due to the closure of schools and childcare facilities which often provide support, nutrition and security.

"The Child Care Law report project has stated that already vulnerable children have been made more vulnerable by the coronavirus pandemic. They said that some children were so severely neglected, that they had to be hospitalised," she said.

Solidarity-PBP TD, Paul Murphy, called for the introduction of a special Covid child benefit payment to assist parents who are now minding children at home. He said 10 extra paid days had been introduced per parent in Germany.

He said this additional support is needed to "help parents and, especially, mothers remain in the workforce and assist them with their additional childcare responsibilities".

Fine Gael's Richard Bruton said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of childcare and early childhood education, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got till it's gone," he said, quoting a song by Joni Mitchell.

Fianna Fáil TD, Jim O'Callaghan, said the latest lockdown has been made more stressful for parents because of the closure of schools while creches have limited capacity.

"I think the most significant step that can be taken by the government in order to return some normality to childcare is the reopening of primary schools and indeed secondary schools," Mr O'Callaghan said.

"Many parents who have kids in childcare also have children in school, and it really is making this lockdown much more difficult," he told the Dáil.