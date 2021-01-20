Level 5 lockdown set to be extended next week

Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions look set to be extended next week, while ministers have been warned that the delivery schedule of the AstraZeneca is still not known.

Ministers will discuss the review of the country's restrictions, due to expire on January 31, next week, but Cabinet sources say they will be extended.

While there is no clarity on exactly when restrictions would be lifted, sources say it could be a “number of weeks”.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet memo discussed by ministers yesterday, seen by the Irish Examiner, reveals that dates for the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine are “not yet finalised”.

This revelation casts doubt on the Government’s timeline as the Cabinet approved a €91m scheme to allow GPs and pharmacists administer the vaccine to some 1.5m people.

The memo brought to Cabinet yesterday by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly states that the timescale of delivery of the 3.3m doses — enough to vaccinate more than 1.6m people — is projected to be mid-February, but warns this was not certain.

"The company has advised the HSE that deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be expected by mid-February but the date/s for this are not yet available as a delivery schedule has not yet been finalised," the memo states.

"A European Medicines Agency decision on the conditional marketing authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine may be made on January 29. Ireland will get an allocation of 3.3m doses of AstraZeneca in line with the signed advanced purchase agreement."

Mr Donnelly said on Sunday that the Government was in talks to receive these doses ahead of the approval by the European Medicines Agency, due on January 29.

However, the European Commission poured cold water on this idea, with a spokesperson telling the Irish Examiner that while vaccines can be delivered within hours of approval, they cannot be delivered beforehand.

"Vaccines cannot be delivered before[the] European Medicines Agency delivers its recommendation for authorisation and the commission then grants marketing authorization. This is a requirement as per the advanced purchase agreement."

The vaccination programme agreed yesterday will see GPs and pharmacists able to dispense the vaccines, when available.

Community hubs and sports halls are expected to be used as mass vaccination clinics.