Frances Fitzgerald calls for a dedicated Cabinet minister for vaccinations

Former justice minister has said the rollout of the Covid vaccines should not be handled by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Frances Fitzgerald calls for a dedicated Cabinet minister for vaccinations

MEP Frances Fitzgerald has called for a dedicated Cabinet minister for vaccinations. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 13:10
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

MEP Frances Fitzgerald has called for a dedicated Cabinet minister for vaccinations.

The former justice minister has said the rollout of the Covid vaccines should not be handled by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and believes a second minister should be appointed to deal with this.

Ms Fitzgerald said: 

My own view is that it would be good to have a senior minister leading on the vaccination programme along with the health minister, I felt that from the beginning because I think it's a different logistical kind of challenge."

She said there were currently "huge demands on frontline staff and hospitals, and my worry is that if we don't deal with the information deficit that's out there at the moment in relation to the role of GPs, pharmacies, etc, that it will be filled by fake news".

Speaking at a European Parliament pre-plenary briefing, Ms Fitzgerald warned that a website had already been set up claiming to tell people when they will get their vaccine.

Read More

Taoiseach rejects proposal for Minister for Vaccines

"People think it's giving the proper data and it's a fake news site," she said.

She said the more accurate information that is provided, the more confidence the public will have, adding that people need to be given answers to the questions they have.

Turning to the appointment of a dedicated vaccine minister, she said: "I just think that we need political leadership on it and we need that sort of data coming through.

"I think it's very hard to do it at the same time as you are dealing with, you know, the emergency.

"I think there's a personnel issue here as far as I can see."

She said Ireland is "very good" at vaccinations and pointed to the fact that more than a million flu jabs were given by doctors and pharmacists last year.

Read More

Covid-19: Taoiseach warns of 'huge' project to roll out vaccine

More in this section

CC 25th SEANAD Golfgate: Fine Gael restores party whip to senators who attended
CC SINN FEIN Sinn Féin calling for a three-year rent freeze to stop rising costs for tenants
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Sinn Féin calls for gardaí to investigate Mother and Baby Homes report leak
#covid-19vaccination ministerperson: frances fitzgerald
Frances Fitzgerald calls for a dedicated Cabinet minister for vaccinations

Rise in Covid cases 'twice as bad' as worst projections, Tánaiste tells Fine Gael meeting 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

  • 12
  • 18
  • 29
  • 32
  • 34
  • 44
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices