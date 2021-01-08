New Secretary general of Department of Health Robert Watt set for major pay boost

The advertisement for the role shows that Mr Watt could be in line for a major pay increase if he is successful.
New Secretary general of Department of Health Robert Watt set for major pay boost

Secretary General for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt. Picture: Oireachtas TV/PA Wire

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 22:40
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The interim Secretary General of the Department of Health will be paid nearly €300,000 per year if he is successful in being appointed to the role full time.

Robert Watt has taken the role on an interim basis, coming from his previous position as head of the Department of Public Expenditure. He will be paid his current salary of just over €211,000 per annum until the formal appointment process is completed.

While the formal appointment process to fill the role is still ongoing, the advertisement for the role shows that Mr Watt could be in line for a major pay increase if he is successful.

The ad reads:

"In recognition of the unique challenges and very significant responsibilities attached to this role, the successful candidate will be offered a salary of €292,000 per annum.

"Appropriate relocation expenses may be available, depending on the personal circumstances of the successful candidate.

"Candidates should note that the rate of remuneration may be adjusted from time to time in line with Government pay policy."

The role is being advertised on a five year basis. It has been vacant since Jim Breslin left to head up the newly formed Department of Higher Education under Minister Simon Harris.

Mr Watt's appointment was approved at Cabinet on Wednesday, with ministers keen for Mr Watt to take the role to oversee the implementation of the Sláintecare plan.

Read More

Covid-19: Record 8,248 cases confirmed as new South Africa variant identified

More in this section

Mother and Baby Homes protest Government castigated over plans to seal Mother and Baby Home records
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 27, 2020 Tánaiste optimistic country can have a good summer thanks to Covid-19 vaccine
EU not informed of Irish plans for ban on sale of cars using fossil fuels EU not informed of Irish plans for ban on sale of cars using fossil fuels
New Secretary general of Department of Health Robert Watt set for major pay boost

Taoiseach: Government not ashamed of its response to pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices