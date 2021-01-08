Passengers travelling to Ireland from Germany will not require negative Covid test, says Coveney

Passengers flying to Ireland from Germany will not require a negative Covid test, the Minister for Foreign Affairs says, despite Germany requiring the same for those coming from Ireland.

Simon Coveney told Pat Kenny on Newstalk today that Ireland would only be requiring the negative tests for those from the UK for now and said that the German decision to require a negative test within 72 hours was "not a tit for tat" situation.

"This isn't a tit-for-tat, that's not how these things work. They work on the basis of public health advice.

"Just because Germany are doing something that impacts on travel from Ireland to Germany doesn't mean that we just reciprocate, we make decisions on international travel on the basis of public health advice.

"We are now requiring all passengers from tonight at midnight that anybody who's flying from the UK back to Ireland or getting a ferry from the UK back to Ireland would have to have a PCR test, to show that they're Covid negative within 72 hours of travel.

"We may well extend beyond the UK only to other EU countries as well, that potentially pose a Covid risk, beyond the normal acceptable risk.

"Germany has made a decision on the basis of the strain that has come from the UK is now clearly evident in Ireland, they're concerned about that.

"I have had communication from the German Foreign Minister this morning to explain the context of their decision, but also to say that they are very anxious to reverse that decision when the conditions allow.

Read More EU to buy 300m extra doses of Pfizer vaccine as study shows it protects against variants

"So this is two friendly countries working together on the basis of public health advice, that's the way the European Union should be working and that's the way we work as well with the UK by the way you know as soon as we can free up international travel safely we'll do that.

"But we've got to make decisions on the basis of public health advice right now."

Speaking on international affairs, Mr Coveney said that Ireland's role on the UN Security Council, which began last week, will see the country chairing a committee on the Iran Nuclear Deal, which has been weakened in recent years by the withdrawal of the United States.

"The EU are trying to keep the agreements intact. Because it guarantees inspections and transparency in Iran in relation to what they're doing, because the US have pulled out and Iran is breaching the agreements in a very dangerous way.

"In Ireland's view and in the EU view, and in the view of most countries in the world, not all, but most countries of the world, this deal is still salvageable and worth saving.

"This is, I think, the best deal available and we need to try to save it. And so Ireland is, is now officially the facilitator for the deal."

Mr Coveney said that he was hopeful that the upcoming change of President in the US would make the work of that committee easier but said that it would continue to be a difficult situation.