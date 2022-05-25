Drone pilot loses certificate over 'unauthorised flight' over Ed Sheeran Cork gig

The agency responsible for the regulation and safety of aviation in Ireland has revoked a drone pilot’s certificate for conducting an “unauthorised flight” over one of the Ed Sheeran concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said in doing so, the operator put the safety of the public at risk by flying the device in restricted airspace over the Cork GAA stadium.

It did not identify the drone operator and an IAA spokesman said it would not be doing so.

But he said it served as a reminder to drone operators of how seriously the IAA takes such incidents, and the steps it will take to enforce the regulations.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, the IAA posted a spectacular aerial photograph of fireworks exploding high above Páirc Uí Chaoimh — a display which was triggered towards the end of all of Sheeran’s concerts in Ireland last month.

How to lose you remote pilot’s certificate in one easy step.

This amazing image of fireworks over Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork at the Ed Sheeran concert was taken using a #drone. However, in doing so the operator put the safety of the public at risk.#UAS pic.twitter.com/W34vROPGCS — IAA (@IAApress) May 25, 2022

The image was captured by a drone which was flown just west of the city end of the stadium, looking downriver towards Cork Harbour.

But the IAA said the drone flight was conducted without approval in an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) restricted airspace. The zone extends in a 4.5km radius around Cork Airport. The GAA stadium sits within that zone.

“This restriction is there to ensure the safety of aircraft flying into and out of Cork Airport. In this instance the operator’s remote pilot certificate was revoked,” the IAA said.

It is understood that another drone operator, with full licensing, approvals and permissions, was flying a device during the concerts to capture official footage.

