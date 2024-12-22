Victim of Limerick hit-and-run named locally as new mother in her 20s

A young mother who was killed in a hit and run collision in Co Limerick has been named locally as Marguerita Sheridan.

Ms Sheridan, aged in her 20s, from Rathkeale, died after a van ploughed into a set of gates she was standing beside.

The driver did not stop to render assistance and fled the scene.

The fatal collision occurred at the entrance to a property located in Rathkeale town centre on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Sheridan had given birth to her first child, a son, three weeks ago.

As her family and friends tried to come to terms with her sudden death, gardaí continued to search for the silver Ford Transit and its driver.

Locals rendered assistance to Ms Sheridan at the scene, and she was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Friends of the deceased paid online tributes to Ms Sheridan with one describing her as a “beautiful, intelligent young lady”.

Local Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey said: "I know the family personally, they are extremely well-respected people in the Rathkeale community, and we are in complete and utter shock at this devastation which has come over our community.”

Cllr Teskey passed on his “heartfelt condolences to the family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them”.

“This is one of the saddest days and one of the darkest clouds hanging over the community in which I represent.”

Cllr Teskey said the local community was in “shock” at the young woman’s death.

“There is a profound sad numbness in the area, and our thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family.”

“A serious incident occurred in our town and our full support is with An Garda Siochana and the emergency services,” Cllr Teskey added.

Gardaí were conducting a forensic examination at the scene as well as local house to house enquiries.

Gardaí said they responded “at the scene of a serious incident involving a vehicle that occurred at the entrance of a private property in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick” at approximately 12:15pm, Saturday.

“The vehicle, a silver Ford Transit van failed to remain at the scene. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.”

Gardaí appealed for “any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 11.30am and 1pm, to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63222, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.