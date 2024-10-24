Cyclist, 60s, dies after being found on the side of the road in Kerry

A man in his 60s has died after he was found unresponsive on the side of the road on Sunday in Co Kerry.
The incident happened at around 12.45am at Bracker O'Regan Road, Tralee.
The man, who was a cyclist, was riding an electric bike at the time of the incident.
He was taken to University Hospital Kerry following the incident with serious injuries.
In an update on Thursday morning, gardaí said the man has now been pronounced dead.
The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for an autopsy.
Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling or provided assistance to the cyclist on Caherslee Road & Bracker O'Regan Road, Tralee, between 12:20 am and 12:50 am on Sunday morning October 20 including persons with dash-cam and mobile phone footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.