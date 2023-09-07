Gardaí investigating Ironman deaths appeal for video from people present at event's swim section

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of two participants in the Youghal Ironman event have appealed for video footage in any format.

Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada, who was in his 60s, and Brendan Wall, 40s, who was originally from Co Meath, but living in England, died in separate medical emergencies during the swimming section of the event.

Gardaí said they are assisting the Cork County Coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest.

They are requesting that anyone who was present at the swimming section of this event and who may have video footage, in any format, to contact gardaí at Midleton on 021-4621550. Gardaí can also be contacted via email at Midleton.IncidentRoom@garda.ie.

A statement added: "The public are not requested to submit any footage at this time. Members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for the appropriate collection of any video footage."

Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden

After the event, which took place last month, concern was expressed about a dispute between the national governing body for triathlons, Triathlon Ireland, and the Ironman organisers, over the advice timeline around Sunday's race.

Triathlon Ireland has said its technical officials who were on the ground on Sunday told Ironman before Sunday’s swim that they could not sanction the event.

But a dispute erupted when Ironman said it was not told about this until several hours after the swim was completed.

Both bodies have declined to comment in public further because investigations into the two deaths are ongoing.