'Too early' to consider inquiry into Ironman tragedy as timeline dispute continues

The Justice Minister has said it is too early to consider an independent inquiry into the double Ironman tragedy but insisted the full facts must be established.

Helen McEntee was speaking on Wednesday as the family of one of the victims prepares for his funeral on Thursday against the backdrop of a dispute over when the race organisers were told by the sport’s governing body they could not sanction the event.

Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and originally from Co Meath, but living in the England, died competing in the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal on Sunday morning. Mr Wall will be buried in Slane on Thursday.

Ms McEntee, who lives close to Mr Wall’s family, said we needed to understand the facts of what happened.

“This is an absolute tragedy and devastating for all their families,” she told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 on Wednesday.

Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden.

“I think we need to understand what’s happened. My colleague in the constituency, Thomas Byrne [sports minister], has asked Sport Ireland to engage with Triathlon Ireland to try and ascertain the facts but also to provide support where necessary.

“The gardaí are also preparing a file to send to the coroner.

So without getting involved in what’s happening there, we just need the facts. We need to know what happened. Two people have died here. It is very distressing for everybody involved and we need to know what happened.

“Whether that’s a public inquiry — it's think it’s too early to tell. We need to make sure that what’s happening now is allowed to happen and then we make a decision after that, if something more is needed to happen.”

Meanwhile, concern has been expressed about a dispute between the national governing body for triathlons, Triathlon Ireland, and the Ironman organisers, over the advice timeline around Sunday's race.

Triathlon Ireland has said its technical officials who were on the ground on Sunday told Ironman before Sunday’s swim that they could not sanction the event.

But a dispute erupted on Tuesday night when Ironman said it was told about this until several hours after the swim was completed.

Flowers left in memory of the two Ironman athletes who lost their lives in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Both bodies have declined to comment in public further because investigations into the two deaths are ongoing.

Gardaí are preparing files in relation to the deaths for presentation at the coroner's court in due course. That process could take several months.

Cork County Council, the Ironman event's host sponsor, has requested a full account of the incident from Ironman Ireland.

The council said it would determine its position as the host sponsor for next year's event once it considers both the full account from Ironman and any coroner's inquest.

Marc Ó Cathasaigh, a Green Party TD who has been involved in organising and taking part in triathlons, said “it’s very worrying” there are now conflicting accounts from Triathlon Ireland and from the Ironman brand about what happened and when.

Asked on RTÉ's Morning Ireland why so many people took part in the event given the conditions, he said months of training was needed for the event.

"If the race gun is starting, I think there'd be very few athletes who wouldn't step up and make that start," he said.

"And that's why the role of people like the officials in Triathlon Ireland and within the Ironman event, it's critical that they make those decisions — and very difficult decisions often to make — but to take those decisions in the interest in athletes' safety."

Some of the athletes starting the Ironman last weekend. Picture: John Hennessy

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on sport Chris Andrews has called for an independent inquiry into the conditions on the day, and said Sport Ireland should take "a central role in this".

But Mr Ó Cathasaigh said the authorities need to be given space to make an "initial determination".

"Because, while looking at the videos, I can see that the conditions were certainly difficult, and we do know that two men lost their lives during the course of the event, but at this point, it hasn't been clearly established that one thing is associated with the other and that's the appropriate first step to take."

Some competitors have spoken out about the sea conditions on Sunday morning, saying there were rolling waves of 10ft to 15ft high and that threw competitors backwards towards the rocks.

People reported seeing others panicked in the water and other competitors said they stopped to assist others who were in distress.