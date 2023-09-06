Cork creche to stay open with new operators set to take over

A Cork creche founded almost 50 years ago has been saved from closure, with new operators set to take over.

More than 100 children and 14 staff were due to return to the Before 5 Centre on Churchfield Hill last month. However, they received text messages saying their jobs and childcare places were no more as the company was going into imminent liquidation.

More than 200 people attended a protest last week to support staff, politicians and parents who vowed to keep the Before 5 family centre open.

Now, Northside Community Enterprises (NCE) has said it will be taking over the creche in Churchfield Hill.

The NCE said it had been providing childcare services on the northside of Cork City for nearly 28 years.

"We are in the process of taking all necessary steps to be compliant with Tusla regulations and be in a position to welcome children and families into the service," it said in a statement.

"This will take several weeks but we have support from all key stakeholders to ensure this is completed as quickly as possible."

The statement did not include what would happen to staff and whether all children would retain their place.

However, the NCE said it was encouraging all parents and guardians to register their interest with Cork City Childcare.

Cllr Mick Nugent and TD Thomas Gould speaking after the meeting at the centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould welcomed the news of a contract being secured with a new provider.

Mr Gould said Wednesday's news was a "testament to the Trojan campaign led by staff and parents who were a voice for the children who attend Before 5 and the future generations who will now attend."

“The impact of Before 5 on the children of the northside is clearly huge and the community came out in support for the facility in large numbers," he added

“We now need to see a commitment that all staff will be offered their job back and all children will retain their place. I am looking forward to seeing these happy faces return to Before 5 in the coming weeks."

Councillor Tony Fitzgerald said it was "great news for the parents" on the announcement of the takeover.

"Their plan is to reopen Before 5 in Churchfield. It's great news for the parents and we're delighted that Cork City Childcare and the NCE have been able to come together to reopen this centre as soon as possible."