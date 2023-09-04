Premature babies: 'It killed me, bringing Hannah home and having to leave Emily there'

Beeping machines and tiny babies in care for weeks or months.

It is not how most new parents experience birth, but, when the need arises, the neonatal service at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) is there for them.

Jennifer Crowe and her husband Patrick first heard of the service, which includes a neonatal intensive care unit, last summer shortly before their twin girls were born. They were taken to see it by staff to help prepare for their daughters’ planned premature birth.

Looking back now, with two healthy girls flying it at home and approaching their first birthday, Jennifer told the Irish Examiner she wants to both remember and forget what happened.

Emily Crowe had to stay on in a CUMH neonatal unit incubator for months after her sister Hannah went home with parents Jennifer and Patrick. Picture: Tyrone Productions

“I would never say it was a terrible experience,” she said. “When I look back now it’s ‘how did we do it?’ but at the time you just do it. You get a strength from somewhere and you don’t know where you get it from.”

At first both Emily and Hannah, weighing 2lb 6oz at birth, were cared for in the unit, receiving breathing support, a common reason for premature babies to need help.

However, while Hannah was discharged after four weeks, Emily ultimately spent almost three and half months in the unit.

“The hardest thing for me anyway, that killed me, was bringing Hannah home and having to leave Emily in there,” Jennifer said.

“Also, with Emily, her oxygen levels kept dropping so you’d go in one day and she’d be perfect and you would be elated. Then you go in the next day and she was back on oxygen. It was just constant up and down, emotionally.”

Jennifer Crowe with Emily in the CUMH neonatal unit. Directed by Sarah Brophy, 'Born Too Soon' starts on Virgin Media One on Tuesday, September 5. Picture: Tyrone Productions

Both girls came into the world perfectly formed but tiny, she said. “The tops of their arms were the size of my thumb, it was crazy to see. They were so perfect but just so tiny, they needed that growing.”

During those stressful months, the worried parents forged strong bonds with other parents.

“You make the best friends down there,” she said. “I met a girl down there who had twins herself and she lost one so you’re strong for each other but you do see the worst as well.”

Months interacting with staff built that relationship too: “You put your whole trust in them, that you can walk out of there in the evening and leave your little baby with them.”

The Crowes are just one of the families featured in a powerful new series Born Too Soon which begins this week on Virgin Media One television.

The series also shares the plight of new parents Marcelina and Washington, originally from Brazil, whose baby Diane was born at just 26 weeks gestation.

Baby Diane was born at just 26 weeks gestation. Her parents, Marcelina and Washington, are among those telling the story of the care they received at CUMH neonatal unity in 'Born Too Soon' on Virgin Media One. Picture: Tyrone Productions

Marcelina tells the documentary: “I feel alone, I feel isolated, lonely. First, because I think it’s only me and my husband here in Ireland. We have no family here.”

Her husband later talks of his guilt at going to work in Cashel while the baby remains in the hospital.

“It’s very tough to see her,” he tells the crew. “It’s really tough to see her like that.”

Nurse specialist Susan Vaughan said of the couple: “It’s going to haunt them forever.

It was really really scary. And especially poor Dad, he thought his wife was going to die, he thought his daughter was going to die.

“And you’re just trusting these strangers that you can’t even communicate properly with.”

Neonatologist and neonatology clinical lead for this unit and the Ireland South Women & Infants Directorate Peter Filan told the Irish Examiner there could be “30-50 babies on any given day” in the unit.

“If you’re a mother having a baby at full term, there is a 90% chance that your baby will be absolutely fine; stay on the post-natal wards and go home after a day or two,” he said.

“But there is 10% of term babies [here] and we care for probably about 400 premature babies each year.

"The need to come into the neonatal unit is very much dependent on the gestation of the baby.”

In the Virgin Media One series, 'Born Too Soon', CUMH consultant neonatologist Peter Filan points out that premature babies' chances of survival have greatly increased since his training days. Picture: Tyrone Productions

Overall, out of 6,500 babies born at CUMH each year, including premature infants, one in five or 18% need this specialist care, he said.

Babies are most commonly admitted with transient breathing problems, although infection and other serious conditions are also seen.

For the “teeny, teeny babies” born prematurely, he said infants born at just 23 weeks — nearly five months early — can now survive.

Recalling his own training days 25 years ago, the survival rate then for babies born at 23 weeks was just 10%, where now that is “probably 50%”, Dr Filan said.

“Definitely at the most premature end, survival rates have doubled and in fact probably tripled,” he said.

So near and yet so far: Parents including Marcelina, pictured here at the incubator with her daughter Diane, tell the 'Born Too Soon' TV series of the emotional rollercoaster they experience at CUMH neonatal unit. Picture: Tyrone Productions

“If you were born at 25 weeks gestation 25 years ago, you probably had a one in four chance of surviving, whereas now we expect you to survive. That is probably at 80% now.”

He points to advances in research as key to these changes. One research-led development is a process known as ‘cooling’.

Whole-body cooling is when a baby’s temperature is lowered to between 33°C to 34°C for 72 hours, then slowly returned to normal.

“We cool babies who may have had lack of oxygen or blood supply to their brain at birth,” he said, adding: “It is a treatment that can potentially improve outcomes, but it doesn’t for all babies.”

The service, which accepts transfers from regional maternity hospitals, has eight neonatology consultants and 80 specialist nurses; caring for babies who may stay up to six months.

Dr Filan said the acute stress this causes for parents cannot be underestimated.

As well as medical care, parents can access support from a social worker, psychologist, and chaplain if they wish.

“We are here for parents, we are here for their babies,” he said. “We’re a 24/7 service like any obstetric service. I often say to people the lights never go out in the neonatal unit.”