Expanded Cork International Film Festival to return in November

The Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) will return in November, with a new prestigious award set to be handed out.

The expanded 2023 edition will take place across Cork from Thursday November 9 to Sunday November 26.

It will see the best in Irish and international film being shown at venues like the Cork Opera House, The Everyman, Triskel and the Lord Mayor's Pavilion.

On top of that, CIFF's regional programme has also been expanded, allowing more opportunities for audiences to experience cultural cinema in local communities.

The festival has also announced a new award to be presented this year — the CIFF Best New Irish Feature award, proudly sponsored by the Irish Examiner.

The award jury will be led by Oscar-winning producer and CIFF patron David Puttnam.

It will include a cash prize of €3,000 and will be open to any 60+minute-length feature produced or co-produced by an Republic of Ireland producer.

It must have significant Irish artistic input (director/scriptwriter and/or leading actors) and have been filmed in Ireland.

The festival programming team will select five-seven films that will compete for the grand prize.

Mr Puttnam expressed his delight at being chosen to lead the jury, saying: "More than ever, film festivals create a unique space in which to be entertained and inspired, and to champion our own storytellers.

"I’m delighted to be chairing this year’s jury for the inaugural CIFF Best New Irish Feature Award.

The opportunity to profile Ireland’s globally recognised filmmaking talent at Ireland’s premiere film festival is a responsibility as well as a pleasure. I look forward to taking on the challenge of narrowing the selection down to a single winner."

Speaking after the announcement, CIFF director and chief executive Fiona Clark said: "This is an exciting development for CIFF — running an extended programme this year enables more cinemas across the city and county to participate, giving more cinema-goers access to the high quality of home-grown and international films in this year’s line-up."

She noted how the Irish film industry was growing, pointing to the worldwide success of Irish-produced features like An Cailín Ciúin and Aisha.

She added: "In recognition of the expanding pool of filmmaking talents in this country, the CIFF Best New Irish Feature Award will be for feature films of all categories, encouraging diversity of talent and amplifying the breadth of creative excellence in Irish filmmaking."

Irish Examiner editor Tom Fitzpatrick commented on supporting the new award, saying: "We are delighted to support the CIFF Best New Irish Feature Award as part of our expanded media partnership with Cork International Film Festival, spotlighting Irish film storytelling talent through such a prestigious platform.

"In an historic year for Irish cinema, we are happy to work with CIFF on this unique opportunity to profile the foremost cinematic voices in Ireland."