Mayor says 'not a hope in the world' Rose of Tralee festival would survive outside Kerry

The mayor of Tralee has said there is "not a hope in the world" the Rose of Tralee would survive outside the Kerry town after suggestions the broadcast part of the festival could air from Dublin.

Johnnie Wall's comments came after the CEO of the Rose of Tralee festival, Anthony O’Gara, speculated about moving the historic event elsewhere after admitting the organisers “struggle to break even” each year.

Speaking to Radio Kerry on Monday, Mr O’Gara said the televised section of the festival had “no connection with Tralee” and so could be carried out in any corner of the country.

He said the rest of the festival could stay in the Kerry town.

"I think the TV part of the festival might have to move.

"But I would hope that that wouldn't happen.

“Whether that happens in Dublin or on the moon doesn’t really matter so long as we have a festival that’s successful,” Mr O’Gara added.

He did however, reject suggestions of the whole festival being moved to Killarney.

Mr Wall said the festival is “for the people of Tralee”, along with the people of Kerry.

“There's no way I think that could survive other than in Tralee,” he added.

“Generations of families have come to Tralee every year, you couldn’t change that."

The festival is currently in its 64th year having begun in 1959, with representatives from Tralee, London, Dublin, Birmingham, and New York.

According to a recent RTÉ release, 406,000 people tuned into the broadcasts across the two days to catch a glimpse of the festival.

Deputy Mayor of Tralee Terry O’Brien said Mr O’Gara was being “logical and reasonable”, but added that his preferred home of the festival would be Tralee.

Mr O’Brien said everyone needs to assess the situation and discuss the best way forward for the future of the festival.