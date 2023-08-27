Library protester arrested over alleged harassment 

A man centrally involved in protests at public libraries over LGBTQ+ reading material has been arrested for questioning about alleged harassment.

Gardaí confirmed that the man was arrested in Cork on Saturday evening.

It is understood that gardaí called to his home earlier only to discover he was not there.

The man later presented himself at the Bridewell Garda Station where he was arrested and questioned under caution.

Gardaí declined to comment on whether the incident relates to the alleged harassment of a serving garda earlier this year.

In a statement, gardaí did however confirm that he was arrested in connection with reports of “alleged harassment”.

In their statement to the Irish Examiner, gardaí said: “A male was arrested on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in connection with reports of alleged harassment.

“The male was later detained at a Garda station in Cork.

“He has since been released.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The man at the centre of the investigation, and others involved in the campaign against LGBTQ+ reading material, many of whom have also targeted pharmacy workers over the covid vaccine, and have led protests outside refugee accommodation centres, have posted videos on social media platforms outlining their version of the man’s arrest.

Lord mayor confronted

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating a separate, unrelated incident in Cork City earlier on Saturday in which Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy was confronted on a city street by far-right demonstrator Ross Lahive.

Mr McCarthy was attending the North Main St carnival on Saturday morning when he was approached by Mr Lahive, who recorded the interaction on his mobile phone.

Mr Lahive challenged Mr McCarthy about his public comments in the wake of a recent protest by Mr Lahive and others which forced the preemptive closure of the city’s main public library.

Mr Lahive asked Mr McCarthy if he knew who he was, and Mr McCarthy responded "yes, I’ve been waiting for this" before launching into a rousing rendition of the show tune, ‘Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, from the musical Oklahoma.

Mr McCarthy is a keen singer and actor, he has won Féis prizes for his singing.

When he finishes the song, and walks away, there appears to be a scuffle during which the phone is dropped.

Mr Lahive has made certain claims about what happened, including claims that the phone was thrown in the air and struck a bystander.

Mr McCarthy has declined to comment.

Mr Lahive then pursued the lord mayor into St Peter’s cultural centre nearby where he can be heard asking "where the fuck is the lord mayor" as staff ask him to leave.

Lord Mayor Kieran McCarthy.

He describes the mayor as "a disgrace", and accuses St Peter’s staff of protecting "a disgrace".

A member of the public also intervenes and urges Mr Lahive to leave the building, which he eventually does.

In a video posted later, Mr Lahive said he is not letting the matter go.

“I’m going to go after this lord mayor. This is just starting now lads, I’m not quitting on this,” he says.

“Lord mayor, I’m coming after you. I’m in touch with lawyers, my solicitors. And I’m going to be putting a statement in. How are you?”

City Hall has declined to comment on the confrontation with the mayor which is now the subject of a Garda investigation.