Community urged to rally outside Cork creche in fight to keep it open 

Anguished parents and staff members of a Cork creche have said they are not going down without a fight after it announced this week it would close with immediate effect.

Staff are urging members of the community to join them outside the gates of the Before 5 Centre next week to protest the closure.

The Churchfield Hill preschool was founded almost 50 years ago and parents had been preparing for a new year of pre-school before the institution sent a text message on Wednesday saying it was to close with immediate effect.

The move has left 100 families without childcare places next week and 14 staff, many of whom have worked there for more than 20 years, without jobs.

Staff member Mary Barry said on Friday that even though the staff knew there were financial challenges, they were hoping another community provider would have taken over the management of the centre.

"We knew there were financial challenges, we were informed on that in the beginning of May. We were told by the board of trustees at the time that they were engaging with Cork City Childcare and other agencies to try and resolve the situation," Ms Barry told 96FM's The Opinion Line on Friday.

Staff and public representatives after a meeting at the Before 5 centre on Thursday afternoon following the shock announcement of the closing of the community creche/pre-school. Picture: Larry Cummins

"Our understanding through June and July was that negotiations were in progress, that there was hope that there would be another community provider able to take over the management of the centre and up until Wednesday that was our belief was going to happen and start next week.

"But then we got the text and that was it," Ms Barry said.

Ms Barry was one of the longest-serving staff members at the centre. She said staff were informed on Thursday the company was going into liquidation and would be closed.

"It's more than a just a preschool and creche service. There is an after-school programme that has up to over 40 children attending weekly," Ms Barry said.

"There are adult classes. They are vital services as well. There are members in the community, senior members who come there for social gatherings, who come there for their yoga. They come there for their art classes. They are as much a part of the community as the children are."

Past pupils, families and anyone in the community are being urged to join staff members on Tuesday to protest against the closure and hopefully "make noise, so they have to listen".

"We're all shocked, we're shocked at the turn-around. We have a week to make this possible, if that's feasible," Ms Barry said.

"But it is the story of the community, it's not the story of a pre-school closing, along with all the other pre-schools that are under threat and are struggling under the childcare sector. There is a story here about community voluntary resource centres constantly facing challenges."