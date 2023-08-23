Parents shocked as Cork creche closes with immediate effect

Up to 100 parents have been left shocked after a creche and pre-school described as a Cork northside “institution” announced it is to close with immediate effect.

The Before 5 Centre on Churchfield Hill was founded almost 50 years ago and parents had been preparing for a new year of pre-school at the location.

In a letter that begins “dear stakeholders”, and seen by the Irish Examiner, the board of Before 5 Family Centre outlined the decision to close with immediate effect.

They said: “We are writing to inform you about a significant decision regarding the operation of Before 5 Family Centre. It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of our beloved Family Centre, effective immediately.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on the community.

Due to a myriad of different reasons, such as financial challenges, changes in regulations, operational challenges, and recruitment issues, we find ourselves faced with the difficult choice of closing our doors.”

The board said that it was “saddened” by the outcome, but that stakeholders could “please rest assured” that all alternatives had been “thoroughly considered”.

The board’s centre also said it made this decision “in the best interests of everyone”.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your trust and support throughout the years. Cork City Childcare will provide support to parents to find alternative childcare providers,” it said.

“We would encourage that any parents contacting you would be directed to contact Cork City Childcare”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said news of the closure came at “very late notice” for parents.

He said it was a facility of nearly 100 children and 14 staff and, given how long it’s been there, generations of families may have all attended Before 5.

“It wouldn’t be too much of an exaggeration to say it’s an institution,” Mr Nugent said.

It was the heart of the community there. It seems to be very late for staff, for parents and for the wider community.

“It’s very disappointing. It’s important now to try to ascertain more details and if so, we’ll certainly get involved to try save the facility.”

In its letter, the board of the centre said it was looking forward to the possibility of having an alternative childcare provision set up at this location “eventually”.

“But we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold,” it added.

Mr Nugent said the possibility of an alternative must be examined by the board as a “matter of urgency”.