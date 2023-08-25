Leaving Cert: Cork school sees 10 students get maximum points

One post-primary school in Cork is celebrating this Friday as it emerged one impressive student has achieved eight H1 grades in their Leaving Cert exams.

The principal of Christian Brothers College in Cork, David Lordon, has congratulated its Leaving Cert class of 2023 as they receive their results.

Ten students at the school have received the maximum Leaving Cert points of 625, and four have been awarded seven H1 grades.

In total, 144 students are receiving their results today at the school, with 20% obtaining at least 600 points.

“It is a fantastic morning for the lads,” Mr Lordon said.

“It takes a team effort to get results like this and it is testament to the parents, teachers and especially the students for the hard work they put in over the last few years.”

“These students faced very challenging circumstances and the Leaving Cert was the first State exam they sat which makes today’s results all the more impressive.”

Almost 62,000 Leaving Cert students are to receive their Leaving Cert results this Friday morning. More than two thirds of all grades were bumped up to ensure the Leaving Cert class of 2023 fared as well as last year's students.

Following a direction from Education Minister Norma Foley that the 2023 results should be no lower in the main than in 2022, this year's marks were boosted by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) by an average of 7.9 through a post-marking adjustment to bring them in line with last year’s results.