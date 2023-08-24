Mother's fears for non-verbal son after shock preschool closure

Donna Cambridge’s son Jaxon was due to start pre-school at Before 5 Family Centre in Cork next week.

However on Wednesday night, parents received an abrupt text message to say the northside facility would be closing with immediate effect, leaving almost 100 children and 14 staff members in limbo.

Three-year-old Jaxon has additional needs and had just been appointed an Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) support worker at the creche on Churchfield Hill.

“But now, I’m goosed,” Ms Cambridge said. “Jaxon is nonverbal at the moment, he doesn’t speak.

“He doesn’t really know what’s going on, but he does know that he has a routine, and his routine is to get up every morning, leave the house and go to school. Now that’s just not going to happen for him.

“Our story is falling on deaf ears, our kids are just forgotten about and left with no resources, and no education,” she said.

Ms Cambridge is a 35-year-old mother of two and has another baby on the way. She is worried about how she will cope with Jaxon out of school.

We’ve rang every preschool in the area, no one has a place, they all have waiting lists, what’s going to happen? I’m just going to be left with a three-year-old with additional needs, and no help at all.

“I have another child, who is one-and-a-half, and I’m pregnant, so I’m going to have a very stressful time trying to figure out three kids,” she said.

Ms Cambridge said parents were totally blind-sided by the decision to close the facility.

“Up until Tuesday, everything was perfect. There was no talk of shutting down, no talk of the class not being there, nothing.

“We went and got Jaxon new bits, all his paperwork was done, and then literally with one text message yesterday, it has all been blown apart,” she said.

According to Ms Cambridge, parents received “no reasoning whatsoever” for the closure.

“In the text message, we got no reasoning. All we were told was ‘deepest regrets, the creche has to close immediately, we’re sorry for the inconvenience, here’s a number for Cork City Partnership, they’ll try help you place your child’. End of.

It wasn’t until the Irish Examiner broke the story last night that we actually found out it was because of financial difficulties, staff shortages, paperwork and all this stuff.”

Ms Cambridge realises she is not alone but is struggling to understand the decision that has been made and the cards they have been dealt.

“I know I’m not the only one in this position, parents have been contacting me all day saying ‘I’m in the same boat’. “How can they wake up one morning and say this is not working, we have to shut down?

“Something’s got to give and unfortunately, at this present time, it’s the kids who are losing out, she said.

According to Ms Cambridge, if Jaxon isn’t in a routine, “he goes backwards” and she’s worried about his development.

“He benefits from leaving the house every day and interacting with other kids. If I stop him doing that, that’s my child going to go back years,” she said.

She is now holding out for a “miracle” and hoping the issue can be soon resolved.

“The best solution for me is that the school opens back up, that some miracle happens.

“They need to give us the real reason, because it can’t be staffing, money, and paperwork because that’s what they’ve been doing for the last 30/40 years,” she said.

Ms Cambridge also expressed her anger at the Government saying “they can’t be allowed to cut corners anymore”.

“The Government says that every kid is entitled to two years free education, but in the same breath, only if you can find a place for your child. It’s ridiculous.”