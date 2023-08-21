€22m project at Cork hospital paves way for robotic surgery

A new €22m development at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork will see robotic surgery in the coming months, which medical experts say will cut down on hospital stays and post-operation complications.

The 30-bed project, named after the late Sr Laurentia Roche, the last matron of the hospital, includes two ultra-modern operating theatres, of which one is a hybrid theatre, the third of its kind in the country.

A hybrid theatre means combining a traditional operating room with an image-guided interventional suite, which paves the way for highly complex, advanced surgical procedures, according to medical experts.

MUH said that robotic surgery will be introduced in the coming months, which will lead to reductions in surgical site infections, blood loss, and tissue damage during procedures, as well as shorter stays and fewer complications after operations.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath was on hand to open the new development, which bolsters MUH's numbers to 242 inpatient beds, 75-day case beds, and 50 acute mental health beds.

Chair of surgery Micheál Ó Ríordáin said that, over the past two decades, minimally invasive surgery has increasingly become the preferred surgical method of choice.

"The benefits of minimally invasive surgery techniques are multiple and result in improved functional outcomes and a quicker return to normal activities for patients," said Prof Ó Ríordáin.

MUH sees around 135,000 patients annually, employs more than 1,500 staff, and has an annual budget in excess of €147m.

Hospital chairman Neil O’Carroll said: “This project has seen the largest capital investment received by the hospital for some time with a project cost, including construction, design team fees, equipping, contingency, and other costs, of €22.38m.

'Future-proofing'

“In addition to the Roche Building housing extra beds and theatres, the project tripled the hospital’s oxygen storage capacity. Future-proofing of medical gas provision was one of the key items identified by the HSE during the covid-19 pandemic."

The hospital's chief executive, Anne Coyle, said the two operating theatres are replacements for out-of-date facilities.

"They will have a positive impact on patient outcomes and experiences, and we plan to provide additional theatre capacity with the refurbishment of the old theatres,” said Ms Coyle.

Consultant urologist Derek Hennessey and Finance Minister Michael McGrath at the official opening of the three-storey Roche Building, named after the last matron of the hospital, the late Sr Laurentia Roche. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Sr Laurentia Roche, who died earlier this year, was the last matron of the Mercy Hospital, before handing over to lay directors of nursing in June 2003.

Mr McGrath said: "Compassion, graciousness, and mercy were the hallmarks of Sr Laurentia’s life. She took great pride in the hospital and in its growth and development and most importantly its people. The hospital today is living testament to the devotion of all the Mercy Sisters whose nursing service was dedicated, untiring, and selfless.”

The Roche family spoke of their pride that the new development was named in honour of Sr Laurentia.

Her niece Mary O’Meara said: “It seems very fitting that this building is in the centre of the hospital, as Aggie (Sr Laurentia) was very much at the centre of our family and also the Mercy Hospital family. Patient care and comfort was her ethos.

"During her many years at the Mercy, she nurtured and led many talented nurses, and partnered with wonderful medical and hospital administration teams to ensure unparalleled patient care. In her humble way, she would be very happy to see her legacy continue through the Mercy Hospital team whom she held very dear to her heart."