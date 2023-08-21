Man, 80s, dies following collision with HGV in Co Tipperary

The collision occurred at Liberty Square in Thurles on Tuesday, August 15 at around 2:45pm
Gardaí are no appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 15:25
Sally Gorman

A male pedestrian in his 80s has died following a collision with a HGV in Co Tipperary earlier this month.

The collision occurred at Liberty Square in Thurles on Tuesday, August 15 at around 2.45pm.

The man was taken to Limerick University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries and has since passed away.

An autopsy is due to be carried out.

The road was closed and the scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

They are asking road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 2:30pm and 3:30pm to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

