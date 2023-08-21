Deadline for submissions on Skibbereen regeneration plan set for September 8

Interested parties have only until Friday, September 8, to make submissions on a major regeneration plan being drawn up for Skibbereen.

The West Cork town has been selected for a special national project aimed at giving it a significant upgrade.

Cork County Council is being given special funding under the ‘pathfinder town’ strategy, developed by the government, to draw up plans for an overhaul of town streetscapes, green spaces, etc. and to make it a far more attractive place to live in and do business.

The ‘pathfinder town’ policy represents a joint strategy by the Department of Rural and Community Development, in collaboration with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. It aims to tackle vacant and derelict properties, drive future development and breathe new life into town centres.

The council says it will develop the regeneration plan in consultation with the residents and business owners in the town as well as with the wider community who visit the town regularly. This process will be facilitated by a newly appointed Town Regeneration Officer for Cork County.

The first step in the consultation will be a general survey of the Skibbereen community to help identify initiatives and projects that will support the development and regeneration of the town by all stakeholders.

The survey can be accessed online at corkcoco.ie under the news section, by emailing townregeneration@corkcoco.ie or by phoning 021 4285161 to request a hard copy.

The survey will remain open until September 8, after which time a more focused consultation with key stakeholder groups in Skibbereen will mark the start of the regeneration plan development process.

County council chief executive Tim Lucey said the aim of the plan is to create town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit, while also functioning as the service, social, cultural and recreational hub for the local community.

Mr Lucey also highlighted that while Skibbereen is the initial Town Centre First ‘pathfinder’ town for County Cork, Cork County Council is actively progressing a range of regeneration measures across towns in the county, covering areas such as sustainable travel, property activation and public realm enhancements.