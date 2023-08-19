Ironman half triathlon in Youghal postponed to Sunday

Saturday's Ironman half triathalon in Youghal has been postponed until Sunday due to flooding and debris on the bike course in the aftermath of Storm Betty.

Cork and Waterford were under an orange warning for rain and wind overnight as the storm made its way across the country resulting in power outages, fallen trees and widespread flooding.

Organisers for Ironman 70.3 said that due to "severe adverse weather conditions" on Friday afternoon that continued overnight and into Saturday morning, the event had to be rescheduled due to debris on the cycle course.

The race was officially cancelled an hour before the 7am swim was due to take place.

The swim had already been rerouted from the town’s Front Strand to the town’s harbour setting due to the prevailing tidal conditions.

However, in a statement, the organisers said they had received permission to move the event to Sunday which will coincide with IRONMAN Ireland.

"The weather looks promising for Sunday, and we are hopeful that we will be able to put on an amazing race for all athletes. Please be aware there may be some minor adjustments to race start times. Final confirmation will be issued to athletes via email later today," the statement read.

Athletes who are unable to participate on Sunday “will be contacted with available options next week” it added.

The three-day event was expected to draw up to 12,000 visitors and athletes to Youghal and it was anticipated that this would bring a €6m boost to the local and regional economy.

Some of the age 4-6 runners pictured at the start of their Ironkids race on Friday in the pouring rain during the Ironman weekend in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Approximately 1,000 athletes have registered for each triathlon, with a total of 110 qualifying places in subsequent world championships in Hawaii and New Zealand up for grabs.

The contestants will represent 62 nationalities, the majority of whom will hail from Ireland, Britain, and the US.

Young athletes competing in Friday's IronKids event had to endure very wet conditions as they took to the streets of Youghal.

Up to 700 children aged 4-15 years took part.

Adam, Emily and Brian Ahern, from Ballymacoda, at IRONKIDS Ireland in Youghal, on Friday

This is the third time that bad weather has impacted heavily on Ironman Ireland. In 2019, the inaugral year, day long downpours and high winds forced the abandonment of the swim.

Last year’s post-Covid return took place amidst three days of glorious sunshine but a cloudburst at 8pm on the Sunday night soaked participants who were completing the marathon leg, spectators and flooded several business premises.

Youghal's town centre has been effectively pedestrianised for this year's event, with major traffic diversions in place. A shuttle service is operating from the town perimeters.