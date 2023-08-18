Trawler crash in Kerry caused by design fault in electrical system  

A French trawler crashed into a pontoon and damaged several other boats in Dingle harbour last year after its propellers got jammed in reverse, an official investigation has revealed.

A report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) said the incident involving the fishing vessel Bikain on November 25, 2022, occurred as it was preparing to go to sea to resume fishing after landing its catch and sheltering from bad weather.

The MCIB investigation revealed the Spanish skipper of the 285-tonne vessel was unable to stop the main engine with the emergency stop button after its propellers went into reverse.

After the mooring ropes snapped, the vessel reversed about 110 metres before hitting one of the harbour’s pontoons and caused extensive damage to the pontoon and several boats that were secured to it.

The engine was eventually stopped by shutting off the fuel supply.

It had to be towed back to port after it started drifting across the harbour basin without power. No injuries or pollution were reported.

Media reports at the time of the incident estimated the cost of the damage to the pontoon and other boats at around €6m.

Six vessels damaged

A total of six vessels were damaged in the collision, including a number of dinghies, ribs, and yachts.

The incident was captured on the harbour’s CCTV system.

The MCIB said the “root cause” of the incident was an incorrectly-designed electrical system on the trawler.

It found the emergency stop systems did not work because the emergency batteries on the vessel were depleted, as the design of the electrical system on Bikain required them to be in use at all times to operate the vessel.

MCIB investigators said emergency batteries should only be used for emergency situations when the main power supply fails.

The design of the electrical system on board the vessel meant batteries were continuously cycling with charge and discharge, which would shorten the life of the batteries and chargers.

The MCIB said the vessel was in generally good condition, while its Spanish skipper and crew were suitably qualified and experienced.

Took correct steps

It also stated that the crew’s actions during the incident had been correct.

“They took all the correct steps and efforts to stop the engine,” it added.

The vessel was able to resume normal operations after a new battery charger was fitted.

The MCIB said a previous failure of the charging system on the vessel had not been identified as a critical failure which should have been investigated and which would have identified its design faults.

It also reported that the vessel returned to Spain last December for modifications to alter the default failure position of its propellers in the event of power failure from “full astern” to “neutral".

The MCIB issued a number of recommendations, including that the minister for transport should issue a marine notice to ensure Irish-registered vessels were aware of the incident and the requirement for the correct installation and operation of emergency battery systems.

Bikain is well known in the Dingle area and has been a regular caller to the Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre over the past 10 years.