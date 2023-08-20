From Nunday to Dolly Day; how a tragic loss inspired two world record events in Kerry

Take one North Kerry town, add an energetic local community inspired by a tragic loss, lots of 'nuns' and Dolly Parton lookalikes. The result? Two Guinness World Records, a heap of money raised for charity — and an invitation to Dollywood.

One week after Listowel was awarded the official Guinness world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dolly Parton, the town and those behind the event are still getting to grips with their success.

David and Ger Ronan from Tuam and Kevin Kennelly and Rose Stack from Listowel lining up for the Dolly Count in Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel in June.

Dolly Day was Listowel's second record-setting event, after the town first made headlines for breaking the record for the largest gathering of nuns in a public place in 2012, coined ‘Nunday’.

Designed as a fun-filled fundraiser, the idea for Nunday followed a tragic suicide that had a devastating impact on several members of the Listowel community. It also served to highlight the need for increased mental health services within the county.

Nunday in 2012 was the first Guinness World Record headed to Listowel. Picture: Dan Linehan

Understandably, the Nunday committee chose Pieta House as their charity, in the hope of creating a Kerry hub for the mental health charity.

Committee chairperson Cora O’Brien explains: “We were trying to come up with a novel idea. I had actually seen something on TV about a Guinness World Record and then I just went to research the Guinness World Record website and I came across nuns and I got my friends involved.”

These friends, together with a number of experts, collectively made up the committee for the successful Nunday event, held in June 2012, which saw 1,436 'nuns' gather in Listowel. The first Guinness World Record was headed to the town at the same time that vital funds were raised for Pieta.

Fast-forward more than a decade, and that same 14-strong committee came up with the Dolly Day event — in aid of Comfort for Chemo Kerry and the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

The Dolly Parton lookalikes gathered in Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel last June for the new world record of having the largest number of Dolly Parton lookalikes in the one place.

Held on June 25, more than 1,100 Dolly lookalikes donned their wigs, and gathered and swaggered together, with young and old taking part. The oldest residents to adopt the Dolly look was 95.

The idea of recreating Dolly Parton's iconic look belongs to committee member Mags Horgan, who came up with the idea because of her love of the legendary country singer's music

However, while conducting research, the committee uncovered another side to Ms Parton many of them were unaware of, from the singer's charity ventures in support of education to her generous donations for covid-19 vaccine research during the pandemic.

After hearing about the singer’s ‘Imagination Library’ programme, which has successfully gifted more than two million free books to children each month free-of-charge in an initiative spanning across five countries, including Ireland, the committee was convinced of Parton's link to a town with such a strong literary heritage.

Getting the hair done for Dolly Day last June are (left to right, front) Billy Keane, Joe Stack and Eoin (The Bomber) Liston, at The Kerry Wig Clinic at Danny's Hair Salon in Listowel with stylists, (left to right, back), Karina Nealon, Danny Russell, and Micheala O'Connor.

“It really tied in with Listowel and having a great link with literary writers,” Cora added.

Preparation for the June event began in January, with weekly meetings and constant communication over Whatsapp.

Dolly Day organiser Cora O'Brien with Dollywood president Eugene Naughten at Dolly Day in Listowel. Mr Naughten made a generous donation of $10,000 and a stay in Ms Parton’s very own tour bus.

“We tried to make it as easy as we possibly could,” Cora explained. The committee ensured there was little confusion over what costume participants would wear by sourcing and selling the blonde wigs along with the registration fee. They researched outfits worn by Parton that attendees could easily replicate with items from their own wardrobes.

This careful attention to detail by the organisers ensured that Dolly Day ran smoothly for the group, who had a lot of work to do in the weeks following the event to verify the record.

Tom Barry and Johanne Shute enjoying the fun at Nunday in 2012. Picture: Dan Linehan

The committee opted for the self-adjudication process, which cut costs and meant more of the money raised could go to their two chosen charities.

However, this decision meant that the crew needed to put in a round-the-clock effort to gather the necessary criteria for the Guinness World record. This included creating a logbook with individual photographs of each attendee alongside a photo of Parton in their replicated outfit.

“People don't realise the actual amount of work that goes into getting the Guinness World Record and the rules and the regulations that we had to follow,” Cora says.

The crew have praised the independent adjudicators, who volunteered their services to oversee the world record, without whom their efforts would have been in vain.

“Everybody that was involved, they volunteered their time and I think that's another thing that's really important. It wasn't just us, the committee, it was the photographers, the videographers, and everyone, they all gave their time for absolute free,” she said.

Dolly Dolly Everywhere: The Dolly's pouring into Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel for the Dolly Count at the world record of having the largest number of Dolly Parton lookalikes in the one place last June.

Cora is also keen to highlight the “fantastic” support they received from those living in the town.

“It's been great really, but it's not just our achievement it's the whole town's achievement and everybody that took part in this,” she added.

Apart from the money raised by the event, Cora says the publicity was invaluable in raising awareness of the two cancer charities.

“Mary from Comfort for Chemo has said that it has raised such awareness for their charity that they wouldn't have had otherwise”, Cora added.

Nunday raised vital funds for Pieta in 2012. Picture: Dan Linehan

The charity aims to build a facility for Kerry cancer patients to undergo oncology treatment within the county. At the moment, those diagnosed with cancer in Kerry have to travel to Cork to receive cancer treatment.

“I think it would really make a huge difference to people that are going through the treatment already, which is difficult enough,” Cora added.

Dolly Day also allowed those who had lost loved ones to cancer an opportunity to share their stories and speak openly about their loss when collecting their registration.

Committee member Liz Horgan says: “Some people used the opportunity to talk of a loved one that may have passed from Cancer and by doing Dolly Day they were honouring their memory.”

One such lady could not attend on the day but bought a blonde wig to place on her friend Betty McGrath’s grave, who she had lost to cancer approximately 18 months ago.

“Betty was a larger-than-life character from Listowel. Had she been alive for the event she definitely would have been the most flamboyant Dolly there, always so full of colour and life,” Liz added.

Beside the statue of John B Keane is Eoin (The Bomber) Liston, Billy Keane, and Joe Stack at Dolly Day in Listowel last June.

There was an immense “sense of pride” felt by all in the committee in the week following news that the event had secured the official world record title.

“I think people are so delighted that they are part of a record as well. This is the second world record for a small town, that’s a sense of pride for everybody.”

And it was no surprise that the people of Listowel rallied around to make the record a success, Liz explains.

Nunday also served to highlight the need for increased mental health services within the county. Picture: Dan Linehan

“I think that we have something very special here in Listowel. We have a uniqueness that a lot of towns don't have. There's a really good community here and people support, no matter what you're doing, whether it's a Dolly Day or a fun run in the park or whatever it is, people are willing to support it,” she added.

President of Dollywood, Eugene Naughton, said he was “overwhelmed” by the lengths the town went to in order to promote the Dolly Day event.

Dolly Day committee pictured with Eugene Naughton, president of Dollywood, (fourth from left) on the eve of the successful Dolly Day event in Listowel in June. Picture: John Kelliher

Mr Naughton, who has family in Limerick, represented Dolly Parton at the event, capping his visit with a generous donation of $10,000 and a stay in Ms Parton’s very own tour bus, which was raffled at an auction for the charities.

The committee is planning a trip to Dollywood next year, following an invitation from Mr Naughton himself.

With two world records in hand, the committee is now swamped with questions about their future ambitions, and whether the team is eyeing a third record attempt.

Siobhan Stack and Terence O'Donnell take part in Nunday in 2012. Picture: Dan Linehan

“You know, at the minute there are definitely not any plans,” Liz said.

“But I think we probably will do something again, even though we keep saying we won't, but we can't help ourselves, “she added.

A cheque presentation will take place at 6.30pm on Saturday, August 26, in Christy’s Bar, The Well, in Listowel, where the total figure raised will be revealed.