Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of teenager who may have travelled to Cork

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager who may have travelled to Cork in recent days.
Martin O'Donoghue, 15, was last seen in Julianstown, Drogheda, Co Louth, on August 4.
He is described as being approximately 5ft and 5ins in height, of slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
It is unknown what Martin was wearing when he went missing.
He is known to frequent Cork City, Midleton, Mahon, and Little Island areas.
It is believed that Martin may have travelled to Cork in recent days.
Gardaí have said they are concerned for Martin's wellbeing.
Anyone with any information on Martin's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.