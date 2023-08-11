Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Wexford teenager.
Adam O'Connor, 16, is missing from his home in Gorey. He was last seen on the morning of Saturday, August 5, at around 11am.
Adam is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a stocky build, short black hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a black Puma hoodie.
Anyone with any information on Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.