Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wexford teenager

Adam O'Connor Picture: Garda Press Office

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 17:03
Imasha Costa

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Wexford teenager. 

Adam O'Connor, 16, is missing from his home in Gorey. He was last seen on the morning of Saturday, August 5, at around 11am. 

Adam is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a stocky build, short black hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, he was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a black Puma hoodie. 

Anyone with any information on Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Rivers to be nurtured back to 'pristine water quality' status under €20m plan Rivers to be nurtured back to 'pristine water quality' status under €20m plan
PSNI data breach PSNI leadership pressed for ‘full response’ following data breach
Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway
GardaiMissing peoplePlace: Wexford
<p>The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission engulfed in flames. Picture: Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP</p>

Irish family have 'white-knuckle drive' to escape 'red glow in the distance' of Hawaii wildfires

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd