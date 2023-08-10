Three flights due to depart from Cork Airport cancelled due to 'inclement weather conditions'

Earlier, four flights which had been due to land in Cork were confirmed to have been diverted diverted Shannon Airport.
Three flights due to depart from Cork Airport cancelled due to 'inclement weather conditions'

Cork Airport advised passengers seeking further information to contact their airline directly. File Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 13:52
Steven Heaney

Three flights which had been due to depart Cork Airport this morning have been cancelled due to "inclement weather conditions" on the ground. 

They are: 

  • Air France flight AF1095 to Paris Charles de Gaulle, which had been due to depart at 11.10am;
  • Aer Lingus flight EI712 to London-Heathrow, which had been due to depart at 11.45am;
  • and KLM flight KL1086 to Amsterdam-Schiphol, which had been due to depart at 1.25pm.

Weather conditions earlier this morning saw four flights which had been due to land in Cork Airport diverted Shannon Airport.

The first, a Ryanair flight from London-Stanstead which had been set to touch down in Cork at 10.05am, landed at Shannon Airport at 9.54am.

Other affected flights included a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh, an Air France Flight from Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, and an Aer Lingus flight from London-Heathrow.

A number of other flights scheduled to land at and depart from Cork Airport this afternoon and evening have also been affected by delays.

A Cork Airport spokesperson said: "As a result of inclement weather conditions on the south coast of Ireland this morning, a number of arrivals were diverted.

"Passengers seeking further information should check their respective airline websites or to contact their airline directly before travelling to the airport."

A spokesperson said Shannon Airport said: "Four flight diversions have been facilitated at Shannon Airport this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

The airport said that it "remains on standby for further diversions if required."

Read More

Plans for temporary bus depot in Cork's Tivoli Docks 

More in this section

Listowel sets official Guinness World Record for Dolly Day Listowel sets official Guinness World Record for Dolly Day
Gardaí investigating after body found washed up on Kerry beach  Gardaí investigating after body found washed up on Kerry beach 
Watch: Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry Watch: Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry
FlightsAir traveltravelCork AirportShannon AirportPlace: ParisPlace: AmsterdamPlace: CorkPlace: London
<p>A screengrab of a video showing a car driving towards oncoming traffic on the South Ring Road near Douglas.</p>

Video of man driving on wrong side of Cork motorway linked to missing person case

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd