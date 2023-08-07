'You have inspired so many' — Raucous rebel reception for All-Ireland camogie champions

Leesiders turned out in their droves to welcome their All-Ireland-winning camogie squad back home to Cork on Monday evening.

Having seen their hometown heroes blitz Waterford by a margin of 5-13 to 0-9 in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, the Cork faithful gathered in the city from the early evening for the chance to see their team bring O’Duffy Cup back to the rebel county for the first time in five years.

Cork's talismanic captain Amy O’Connor and her victorious teammates received a raucous rebel reception from the moment their train pulled into Kent station at 6.10pm on Monday.

Among those present at the station were nine-year-old Gemma O’Sullivan from Castlefreke and her mam, Fiona.

Gemma, whose cousin Fiona Keating is a member of the Cork squad, said she was “really happy and proud” of what the Cork team had achieved.

Captain Amy O'Connor is held aloft by teammates Amy Lee and Emma Murphy at the homecoming celebrations for the victorious Cork All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions at St Vincents Hurling & Football Club in Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

From the station, the Cork team hopped aboard an open-top bus and made the short journey across the river and over to the South Mall where 2,000 or so fans had gathered for a special homecoming event.

First to address the crowd was Lord Mayor of Cork Kieran McCarthy, who heaped praise on the “unstoppable” Cork team.

“We are so, so proud of your efforts yesterday,” he told the team.

“The O’Duffy cup hasn’t been back for many years, but it is back this evening,” he said.

It’s been a long five years, but to Amy O’Connor and her team – you’ve been absolutely brilliant, you have inspired so many people.

“You are very welcome back to the banks of our own lovely Lee.”

Camogie player Luisne Déiseach, 13, from Clonakilty, attended Sunday’s final as well Monday’s homecoming.

She told the Irish Examiner that atmosphere at both had been “amazing.”

Luisne said having role models like the Cork team and the Irish women’s soccer team really “helped a lot to keep everyone going."

Cork's Amy O’Connor and Izzy O’Regan visiting 15-year-old Daniel McCarthy from Gurranabraher in Cork City during a visit to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin. Picture: James Crombie/INPHO

“There was a huge crowd up at the match. I was so happy that they won it,” she said.

Then, with dozens of Cork flags billowing in the breeze, captain Amy O’Connor stepped up to the microphone - the fact that it began to rain as she did so little to dampen the spirits of those in the crowd.

Paying tribute to her squad, their backroom staff, and the fans who supported the team throughout the season, she said it had been "a tough year, full of ups and downs."

“But we stuck together. Even when things weren’t going well, we stuck together,” she said.

We were honoured to get over the line yesterday in the way we did. Thanks for coming out and supporting us all year.

Echoing O’Connor’s remarks, Cork manager Matthew Twomey said the support shown to the team from the outset had made everything worthwhile.

He added that there was “massive talent” to be found in Cork Camogie, from U16 all the way through to minor and senior level and predicted more Cork camogie successes were incoming.

Concluding the celebrations, Mayor of County Cork, Frank O’Flynn, told the team they had made Cork “the proudest county in Ireland.”

“Camogie is alive and well in cork, and long may it live."